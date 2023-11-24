Results Archive
Australian SX
Newcastle
News
Live Now
Australian SX
Melbourne
News
Live Now
WSX
Australian GP
News
Upcoming
Australian SX
Adelaide
Sat Dec 2
News
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Australian GP

How to Watch Australian GP

November 24, 2023 8:00am
by:

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) will be back in action this weekend for its season finale. To tune into the Australian GP on Saturday (November 25), visit www.wsx.tv to sign up to watch it live on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. Eastern/12:30 a.m. Pacific, or tune into the following times below on Fox Sports and FS1:

Fox Sports
3:30 a.m. Eastern on Saturday
Re-air at 10 a.m. Eastern Saturday
Re-air at 10 a.m. Eastern Sunday
Re-air at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Sunday

FS1
9:30 a.m. Eastern Sunday
9:30 p.m. Eastern Sunday

Read our refresher if you missed it.

And the 2023 THOR Mini O’s Event is almost complete as we have two more days of racing (Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25). Tune into RacerTV for the free live broadcast of the racing starting at 7:30 a.m. Eastern/4:30 a.m. Pacific both days.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Australian GP WSX TV & Streaming Schedule

2023 Standings

2023 WSX Points - 450cc after round two
2023 WSX Points - 450cc after round two
2023 WSX Points - 250cc after round two
2023 WSX Points - 250cc after round two

FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)

General

2023 WSX Team Rosters

Racer X WSX Coverage

WSX Website

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Animated Track Map

Read Now
January 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now