Matthes: Again, I’m with you on the #1 plate. Stop it Cade and everyone else. That’s good that he seemed to be decent at it, KTM flew Jeffrey Herlings over for a SX look and it didn’t go well, and he’s not been seen on a SX track since. Not even Paris has been able to attract him. So for Prado to adapt well, that’s cool. I guess he was over here when he was 15 or something and rode some SX then as well.

As you are well aware Kellen, I’m the first guy to scream that the 250SX in the USA is so broken, it’s ridiculous. Thirty-year-old men on factory bikes racing a 19-year-old kid trying to get some experience- hardly a fair fight. Now they’ve made it even tougher to get out of the class (Poor Joey Savatgy) and so things aren’t changing in that regard. We’ll have multi-millionaires racing the “entry level SX class” …anyways, there’s rules in place that don’t allow the MXGP champion like Prado to race that class and I’m here to say that’s a mistake. I know, it goes against the grain of what I stand for, but this dude doesn’t have ANY experience in SX, and we’re supposed to believe jumping into 450SX is a great thing for him? I mean, Dylan Ferrandis has shown that while he’s a winner in everything else, 450SX has proven to be a tougher animal to conquer. Want to talk about Seb Tortelli or Greg Albertyn? Or any of the other guys? What’s your thoughts on the rule?

Brauer: I can see where you're coming from with this 250SX rule for an MXGP champion, and I don't necessarily agree or disagree, but Prado said something that I can get on board with. In essence, he said he is a 450 rider now and his 250 career is done. I know you love these comparisons, so I'll make this brief, but I almost look at it a little bit like Formula 1 and IndyCar. They are not the same, and oval racing is massively different. But you don't see Formula 1 drivers like Romain Grosjean, Marcus Ericsson, or Takuma Sato leave F1 and go into the Indy NXT (previously Indy Lights) series. Formula 1 drivers have ascended from Formula 2 into the highest echelon of open wheel racing which is F1 and if they move laterally to another series, they don't expect or want to drop back down to a junior series. Now I'm not saying 250SX is a junior series, but it's meant to be the class where young pros develop to be ready for premier level supercross racing. In my opinion, 450SX is the main attraction and if you're Jorge Prado, a 450 World Motocross Champion, it would seem weird to "step down" to a regional 250SX series. So yes, racing 250SX could be beneficial to him but so could racing an oval race of Indy NXT for Romain Grosjean before he has to take on the Indianapolis 500. But Grosjean is a world class talent and figured out oval racing at the highest level the same way Jorge Prado will figure out supercross on a 450.