Dylan Ferandis and Phoenix Honda

November 2, 2023
Dylan Ferandis and Phoenix Honda

Rumors have been hot for awhile that Dylan Ferrandis wanted to race a Honda in 2024, but Honda HRC's 450 team is all filled with Hunter and Jett Lawrence. Dylan tried to find other Honda options while also considering a move to Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki.

We've now heard the Suzuki option is not going to pan out, and Dylan's Honda attempt might just happen. Phoenix Racing Honda, with help from Factory Connection, is trying to put a 450 program together for Ferrandis.

Today, the team released a video and photos of Dylan testing its bike near its North Carolina headquarters.

Phoenix Honda
Phoenix Honda
Phoenix Honda
