Ever Race the Blackwater 100? Miss Steel City Raceway? Get Your Throwback T-Shirts Now

November 2, 2023
Ever Race the Blackwater 100? Or Miss Steel City Raceway? Well, you're in luck! Racer X has our 1993 Blackwater 100 throwback shirt available to remember one of the most historic off-road races in history, and our 1994 Steel City National throwback shirt recalling the well-liked track from Delmont, Pennsylvania, featuring Yamaha's Jeff Emig.

Our throwback moto shirts are available now, check them out below. 

View the items on sale below or visit the Racer X Brand store (racerxbrand.com) to view all of our T-shirts, hats, accessories, stickers, and more.

Blackwater 100 Throwback Tee

A Throwback To The Most Historic Off Road Race in the Industry. This design features a throwback to the Blackwater 100 Race in 1993.

  • 65% polyester, 35% cotton.
  • Seamless crewneck collar
  • Double-needle stitched at the collar, cuffs and hem
  • Taped at the neck and shoulders
'94 Steel City Throwback Tee

We revamped this design from the '94 Steel City Event. These shirts feel soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. They're comfortable and flattering for both men and women.

• 100% combed and ring-spun cotton
• Fabric weight: 4.2 oz (142 g/m2)
• Pre-shrunk fabric
• Side-seamed construction
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping

