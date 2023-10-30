Honda HRC has now confirmed that Hunter Lawrence is headed to the 450 class full-time in 2024, starting in Monster Energy Supercross and continuing through the Pro Motocross and SMX campaigns. We'll get a sneak peak of Hunter on the bike at the upcoming Paris Supercross. Hunter and his brother Jett will form the 450 program for Honda, with Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas handling 250 duties. Honda's press release for Hunter's 450 move is below.

Honda Confirms Hunter Lawrence to Campaign CRF450RWE in 2024

Reigning 250SX East and Pro Motocross 250 Champion will move up to Premier Class

TORRANCE, Calif. (October 30, 2023) – Team Honda HRC confirmed today that Hunter Lawrence will move up to the 450 class for the 2024 season, competing in the AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross series. The 24-year-old Australian, who last season earned crowns in the 250SX East Region and 250 outdoor series, will campaign the factory Honda CRF450RWE alongside his brother, Jett Lawrence.

A native of Landsborough, Queensland, Australia, Hunter raced Down Under and in Europe before signing with American Honda’s Factory Connection satellite squad for the 2019 season. He was promoted to Team Honda HRC for 2021, and after his first two years with Honda’s factory squad saw him finish second and third in the indoor and outdoor series, respectively, he delivered championships in both series in 2023.

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in my 250 career, but it’s exciting to move up to the premier class for 2024,” Hunter Lawrence said. “I feel like my style is well-suited for the CRF450RWE, and off-season testing has been going well so far. I enjoyed battling with Jett in the 250 class before he moved up, and I’m looking forward to doing that again now that we’re both on the big bike. I’ve got a great team around me, and I can’t wait to get back in action at Anaheim 1.”