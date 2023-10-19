It's the great debate! The old saying goes that there's no replacement for displacement but KTM has offered their 350 SX-F machine for over a decade as an in between option for riders wanting more than a 250 has to offer but not needing the power of a 450. Kris Keefer has put many hours on both the KTM 350 SX-F and KTM 450 SX-F machines over the years and with the 2023 models, he decided to dial in both bikes with everything he thinks each of them need to be real winners. Today he invites good friend Greg Loup, mechanic Eddie Laret, and Gypsy Tales' Jace Macalpine out to Cahuilla Creek MX Park to truly compare the two machines. Each rider will do laps on both bikes and only see what times they ran after Keefer reveals it to them. They all dissect what is good and bad about both machines to try to conclude whether the 350 or 450 is better for them.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F