Main image by Matt Rice

The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event is done and dusted. The trio of Romain Febvre (Kawasaki), Tom Vialle (KTM), and Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) were able to take the overall event win on home soil. Febvre finished fourth overall in the MXGP Class as Vialle claimed the MX2 Class overall win and Renaux claimed the Open Class overall win as the home team scored 14 total points on the day after the drop score. After the checkered flag waived, our man on the ground Kellen Brauer caught up with Team France.

1-7 for 4th overall in MXGP Class

Racer X: All right, Romain Febvre another Motocross of Nations win for you. This one has to feel extra special though, I'm sure.

Romain Febvre: Yeah, sure. We are in France. So, we, all of the people who wanted to us to win. It's what they expect, and we could deliver the victory. So, really pleased with that. Especially myself with yesterday, I didn't felt so comfortable and, today I could turn on with a victory in race one. So, I was really pleased. And then of course, the teammates Tom did [an] incredible job with the 250 especially the second moto. And then yeah, of course, Maxim went one and three. So we, we order some points and yeah, just incredible moment with the public.

Going back to the first moto. Did Jorge [Prado] catch you by surprise a little bit when he caught you late.

Yeah, actually, yeah, I put a gap and then when we start to catch the lap rider was a little bit difficult because one lap, I was three seconds slower and I think it's where it catch me. And on that split lane he went outside, inside, and I knew he's gonna try. So, I almost, I just let him pass because I was like, don't risk anything. And then, yeah, actually I checked his line but, yeah, he wasn't faster. So, just make some adjustment and then pass him back two laps to go to win. So, it was like a little bit, fitting the GP, you know, the same feeling so to have won against him and, yeah, against. So, that was great.