Main image by Matt Rice
The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event is done and dusted. The trio of Romain Febvre (Kawasaki), Tom Vialle (KTM), and Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) were able to take the overall event win on home soil. Febvre finished fourth overall in the MXGP Class as Vialle claimed the MX2 Class overall win and Renaux claimed the Open Class overall win as the home team scored 14 total points on the day after the drop score. After the checkered flag waived, our man on the ground Kellen Brauer caught up with Team France.
#4 Romain Febvre
1-7 for 4th overall in MXGP Class
Racer X: All right, Romain Febvre another Motocross of Nations win for you. This one has to feel extra special though, I'm sure.
Romain Febvre: Yeah, sure. We are in France. So, we, all of the people who wanted to us to win. It's what they expect, and we could deliver the victory. So, really pleased with that. Especially myself with yesterday, I didn't felt so comfortable and, today I could turn on with a victory in race one. So, I was really pleased. And then of course, the teammates Tom did [an] incredible job with the 250 especially the second moto. And then yeah, of course, Maxim went one and three. So we, we order some points and yeah, just incredible moment with the public.
Going back to the first moto. Did Jorge [Prado] catch you by surprise a little bit when he caught you late.
Yeah, actually, yeah, I put a gap and then when we start to catch the lap rider was a little bit difficult because one lap, I was three seconds slower and I think it's where it catch me. And on that split lane he went outside, inside, and I knew he's gonna try. So, I almost, I just let him pass because I was like, don't risk anything. And then, yeah, actually I checked his line but, yeah, he wasn't faster. So, just make some adjustment and then pass him back two laps to go to win. So, it was like a little bit, fitting the GP, you know, the same feeling so to have won against him and, yeah, against. So, that was great.
And the last one for you, how much was it charging versus just trying to manage the risk and not crash or anything.
Yeah. First, we knew that we just have to put someone from me or Maxim just on the front, like top five or somewhere. So, I didn't get a good start. So, I was on the 10 [place] or whatsoever and then they, they just put like on the pit board, “Maxim is in the front.” So, I knew like everything is secure, I just have to avoid a mistake myself. And, yeah, it's what I did. Yeah, I mean, I wasn't happy with the second moto because I lost too much time to pass guys on the front. And when I passed like [Jeremy] Seewer and [Tim] Gajser, they was just too far ahead. So, I just rode like the last 10 minutes, leave it alone. So, it was not so nice to do but yeah, we knew at the same time we knew that we won. So, it was nice.
Comparing the 2015 win here versus this one. How much different does it actually feel?
Yeah, as a team, I think it's even better now, because like I say before, like with the experience, you just enjoy more, you know, to with the public and just do events, you know. You just enjoy everything much more as before. And yeah, about the result, ‘15, I did 1-1. So, it's difficult to make it better. But I'm happy of my performance today. And, of course, with the team. I think with the public was yeah, much more public [than] as ‘15. So, let's say it's 50-50.
And ready for a big party tonight, I assume.
Yes. Yes.
#5 Tom Vialle
8-2 for 1st overall in MX2 Class
Racer X: All right, Tom Vialle. Many congratulations winning the Motocross des Nations. Winning the MX2 class as well. All around just about a perfect day, I assume.
Tom Vialle: Yeah, perfect weekend, like you said, it was amazing. The fans were incredible and, the riding was good all weekend. I won the, the MX2 quali race. And that was the only day where, I mean, it was an important moto because it was only 250, I was happy we were actually 26 on the gate. I came from the outside. I had a great start and, passed Simon Längenfelder on the last lap. So, he was a little bit the guy from, from Europe, to be fit from the last few GPs. So, it was nice to, to pass him. And, today Sunday race day, I had two great start[s]. I mean, the start wasn't that good, but I was somehow in the second corner both time in top five. Was struggling a little bit first moto. I wasn't that comfortable, but second moto was way better and I could push to the end and was the last moto of the year. So, I really enjoy it.
For both models. Did they put you on the inside gate? I know they did in the second one, but both the motos for you?
Yeah, both moto inside.
Then off the start in that second model. How refreshing is it to kind of be in that lead group? I think your fourth off to start.
Yeah, I was both moto four and fifth or something. And then second moto I passed quickly. I struggled a little bit to pass Liam [Everts]. I lost some time on, on Maxim and [Ruben] Fernandez to be honest. And if I was with them, maybe from the beginning, I could have maybe won the model, but I catch Maxim at the end, the last five laps. So, yeah, it was nice to finish first, and, and then second in the second moto.
Did you find anything specifically in the second model? Because it seemed to just go a lot better for you.
The track was just way better. First moto was a lot of water, and I was struggling a little bit. I was scared to crash, and it was not a good moto for me. I actually crashed passing Seewer just the corner and after I crashed. So, I was mad at myself. But second moto, I just found some flow track was more flowing and I felt way better.
We theorized that the American based riders with a shorter gap in between motos would do maybe a little bit better because you guys are more used to that. Did that feel like it came into play today?
Actually, you know, everyone was worried, but in America it's already like 45 minutes an hour in the motor. So, we were kind of use to it and for me was when I went to the second moto, I felt great. So, I could push the to the end. So, it was nice to see that physically also. I was ready for it. And it was a good weekend.
Last, what's it like having the support of the crowd here this weekend? It looked amazing.
It was amazing, you know. Like you don't feel when you're tired, like I could ride an hour [more] maybe. So, you can't hear your bike. And I mean, this weekend was huge. I mean, that's nice for the sport also, you know, like for motocross, you see so many fans coming from all around the world, I think. So, it was amazing.
|Rider
|Points
|Race
|Class
|Bike
|1
|
France
|14
|Romain Febvre
|1
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Kawasaki
|Maxime Renaux
|1
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Tom Vialle
|2
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Maxime Renaux
|3
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Romain Febvre
|7
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Kawasaki
|Tom Vialle
|8
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
|2
|
Australia
|34
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|Honda
|Hunter Lawrence
|5
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|Honda
|Jett Lawrence
|6
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|Honda
|Hunter Lawrence
|10
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|Honda
|Dean Ferris
|12
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|Dean Ferris
|16
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|KTM
|3
|
Italy
|43
|Andrea Adamo
|4
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|MX2
|KTM
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|8
|Race 2 (MX2 + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Alberto Forato
|8
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|11
|Race 3 (MXGP + Open)
|Open
|Yamaha
|Alberto Forato
|12
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MXGP
|KTM
|Andrea Adamo
|18
|Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)
|MX2
|KTM
#6 Maxime Renaux
1-3 for 1st overall in Open Class
Racer X: All right, Maxim Renaux. Congratulations. Team France wins. You in your class just about a perfect day, right?
Maxime Renaux: Yeah, it's amazing day. It's an amazing day. We, we really did the job, you know, and so happy, it was a bit of a stressful event for sure, for friends, you know, because so many spectators, everyone was expecting us. We knew we had a really big adversity, you know, with other teams. So, yeah, we had to stay focused and until the last moto and that's what we did. I'm super happy on the personal side, you know, I did two great motos. So, it's just amazing finishing the year like this after such a big injury there during the season, it's just a cherry on the cake, you know. So now, yeah, I'm turning myself to the work and preparing for the ’24 season.
We knew coming in, it sounded like you're maybe a little bit banged up. Did you kind of surprise yourself with how it went this weekend?
You know, you never really know what to expect, you know, in Matterley [Basin] I had a big concussion. I hit the head really hard. So, you never know how long it's gonna take. And hope like fortunately it took not so long, you know, after four or five days, I was back to normal and I could prepare myself. Yeah, for sure. It's not the best the conditions to come to such a big event with so much talented rider. But we made it happen. I had good stars, good racing first and second moto and the third in the second and the third moto was, yeah, it was just perfect. So, I'm really happy.
What's the sensation like? Every lap you come by the crowd is absolutely going bananas.
Yeah, goosebumps, goosebumps. It's something I experienced already on some French GP but this much it never happened, you know, and that's memories for life, you know, and it's gonna be always in my heart forever.
And lastly, you're already a world champion. But what is this moment rank in your career?
Yeah, it's you know, like it's a highlight of my young career. Obviously to get an individual world title is something. But to get an MXoN title, you know, in France in front of the home crowd is also something amazing. So, I'm really super thankful and happy about it. And yeah, happy to put the #1, 2, and 3 on the plate of the next year's bike. Hope to be in the team and hope to be in shape.