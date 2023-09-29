The final round of the SuperMotocross World Championship provided fireworks both on the track and above the walls of the fabled Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Today we break down Justin Barcia's huge crash from the lead and the injuries associated with it, Jett Lawrence busting out the quad, Chase Sexton's crash in the second moto, Hunter Lawrence's free practice crash, Haiden Deegan and Jo Shimoda getting into it, more first lap frenzy, and Deegan's crowning moment.

Film: Peacock

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

