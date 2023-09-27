FXR Introduces 2024 MX Gear Collection

The following is a press release from FXR:

The evolution of Motocross continues to propel forward at an electrifying pace. The FXR 2024 Motocross lineup brings ever increasing intensity to each and every kit. From our premium Helium Gear to our entry level Clutch kits, FXR continues to push the envelope to develop the most comfortable, best-fitting and highly durable apparel in Motocross. Match that with a continued dedication to developing unique colorways and dynamic graphics, the FXR 2024 Motocross lineup continues to elevate us as one of the top apparel brands in Motocross.

HELIUM

FXR Moto’s desire for continual progression of its Helium motocross line, is redefining the way in which riders view apparel. As we strive to enhance performance and breathability through our perforated Omni-Stretch materials, our renowned slim athletic fit delivers a consistent unrestricted fitment, allowing each rider the maximum comfortability while riding. Utilizing the highest level riders for testing and continuous refinement, FXR’s Helium collection continues to set a the bar for premium motocross apparel with precise fit, finish, durability, and performance.