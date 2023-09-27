Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Justin Barcia Provides Update After Crash at SMX Final

September 27, 2023 12:00pm | by:
Justin Barcia Provides Update After Crash at SMX Final

At the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) final, Justin Barcia went down hard in the first moto. Barcia had made a pass on Adam Cianciarulo to take over the race lead when he came up short on the triple out of the 180-degree turn, slamming the #51 down hard on his side. AC and Ken Roczen—and the rest of the field behind them—all managed to avoid hitting the downed rider, but the race was red flagged in order to allow the Alpinestars medical crew safety while they tended to Barcia.

The team’s post-race press release did not have much information late Saturday night/early Sunday morning, but the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider took to Instagram to provide an update on his injuries. His full post is below.

“Shit happens!
We don’t know why but it all happens for a reason.
Definitely down but not out!
I’m beyond excited for 24!
Currently I have a few broken ribs a bad broken collarbone a beat up lung and a bit of air in my chest once the air clears it’s way out we can get surgery and on the recovery train 🙏🏻
Thanks for all the support
And massive thank you to @drfeelgoodmx @sorby917 & @amberrosebarcia for taking care of me and Sonny boy 🙏🏻❤️”

Barcia entered the finale seventh in 450SMX standings but finished 14th in the championship standings after the finale was worth triple points.

The New York native will be back with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas for 2024 as he signed a new, two-year deal back in April.

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 550 163
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 146
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 710 126
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 120
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 622 104
6Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 538 96
7Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 255 92
8Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 449 91
9Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States 163 90
10Ty Masterpool
Paradise, TX United States 242 84
11Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 297 79
12Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States 143 76
13Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 455 71
14Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 334 59
15Grant Harlan Justin, TX United States 270 44
Full Standings


