Justin Barcia Provides Update After Crash at SMX Final
At the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) final, Justin Barcia went down hard in the first moto. Barcia had made a pass on Adam Cianciarulo to take over the race lead when he came up short on the triple out of the 180-degree turn, slamming the #51 down hard on his side. AC and Ken Roczen—and the rest of the field behind them—all managed to avoid hitting the downed rider, but the race was red flagged in order to allow the Alpinestars medical crew safety while they tended to Barcia.
The team’s post-race press release did not have much information late Saturday night/early Sunday morning, but the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider took to Instagram to provide an update on his injuries. His full post is below.
“Shit happens!
We don’t know why but it all happens for a reason.
Definitely down but not out!
I’m beyond excited for 24!
Currently I have a few broken ribs a bad broken collarbone a beat up lung and a bit of air in my chest once the air clears it’s way out we can get surgery and on the recovery train 🙏🏻
Thanks for all the support
And massive thank you to @drfeelgoodmx @sorby917 & @amberrosebarcia for taking care of me and Sonny boy 🙏🏻❤️”
Barcia entered the finale seventh in 450SMX standings but finished 14th in the championship standings after the finale was worth triple points.
The New York native will be back with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas for 2024 as he signed a new, two-year deal back in April.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|550
|163
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|340
|146
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|710
|126
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|451
|120
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|622
|104
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|538
|96
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|255
|92
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|449
|91
|9
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|163
|90
|10
|
Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|242
|84
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|297
|79
|12
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|143
|76
|13
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|455
|71
|14
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|334
|59
|15
|Grant Harlan
|Justin, TX
|270
|44