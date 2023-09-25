Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances.

In the final moto with the 450SMX championship on the line, Jett Lawrence just about threw it all away as he spun off the face that claimed Justin Barcia earlier in the night. Lawrence went into a full panic rev mode and adjusted his body positioning trying to save an endo from occurring. Luckily, he went just far enough to essentially downside the knuckle of the triple-in with his front wheel and managed to save it despite getting sideways on landing. Given the implications with the title on the line, this save alone may be the most expensive save in the history of AMA racing.

Video courtesy of Tom Journet.

ABOUT MIPS

