Jett Lawrence has received a written warning from AMA Pro Racing following his wave by and subsequent post-race comments from the second round of the SuperMotocross World Championship. We dissect what happened and why he received a warning, as well as look at some sneaky outside holeshots, why Haiden Deegan and Jo Shimoda may have been thinking about the long game, and what exactly happened to give Justin Cooper such a bad night at Chicagoland.

Film: Peacock

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

