Results Archive
SuperMotocross
Playoff 1
News
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
News
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Live Now
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
News
450SMX Unseeded Free 2 Results
  1. Josh Cartwright
  2. Phil Nicoletti
  3. Devin Simonson
Full Results
250SMX Seeded Free 2 Results
  1. Max Vohland
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Fri Oct 6
News
Upcoming
2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 8
News
Full Schedule

Jett Lawrence & Family Featured on ESPN.com

September 22, 2023 12:35pm | by:
Jett Lawrence & Family Featured on ESPN.com

Check out the great write-up on Jett Lawrence’s undefeated season in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship by ESPN senior writer Alyssa Roenigk, who penned the excellent feature on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch last August. Roenigk has covered motorsports for years and did a great job featuring the Lawrence family and their journey from Australia to Europe and now to the top of the sport in the U.S. It was quite a year for the brothers, who captured both the 250SX regional titles in Monster Energy AMA Supercross (Jett the 250SX West title, Hunter the 250SX East title), as well as both AMA Pro Motocross Championship titles (Hunter the 250cc title and Jett the 450cc title in only the fourth undefeated season in the sport's history). Now, the brothers are both set up for a shot at the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) titles in their respective classes (Hunter enters the final in the 250SMX points lead, Jett enters the final two points behind Chase Sexton).

Follow Roenigk on Twitter: @alyroe.

Meet Jett Lawrence, 'the Justin Bieber of motocross'

Read Now
