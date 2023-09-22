FLY Racing Debuts EVO LE Podium Racewear at SMX Finale

The following press release is from Fly Racing:

FLY Racing debuts EVO LE Podium Racewear at SuperMotocross World Championship Finale

Boise, ID - FLY Racing is excited to launch its newest Limited Edition Racewear, EVO LE Podium. The EVO-DST line has long been known as the ultimate in premium racewear. Proudly boasting an industry first BOA Closure System in 2016, this line is a favorite amongst our pro athletes for its best-in-class performance and cherished by consumers for its durability.

Watch for FLY Racing athletes to debut the EVO LE Podium line at the SuperMotocross World Championship Finale in Los Angeles, California, on September 23rd, 2023.

For more information, visit www.flyracing.com.