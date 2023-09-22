Results Archive
SuperMotocross
Playoff 1
News
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
News
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Live Now
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
News
450SMX Unseeded Free 2 Results
  1. Josh Cartwright
  2. Phil Nicoletti
  3. Devin Simonson
Full Results
250SMX Seeded Free 2 Results
  1. Max Vohland
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Fri Oct 6
News
Upcoming
2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 8
News
Full Schedule

FLY Racing Debuts EVO LE Podium Racewear at SMX Finale

September 22, 2023 1:00pm | by:
FLY Racing Debuts EVO LE Podium Racewear at SMX Finale

The following press release is from Fly Racing:

FLY Racing debuts EVO LE Podium Racewear at SuperMotocross World Championship Finale

Boise, ID - FLY Racing is excited to launch its newest Limited Edition Racewear, EVO LE Podium. The EVO-DST line has long been known as the ultimate in premium racewear. Proudly boasting an industry first BOA Closure System in 2016, this line is a favorite amongst our pro athletes for its best-in-class performance and cherished by consumers for its durability.

Watch for FLY Racing athletes to debut the EVO LE Podium line at the SuperMotocross World Championship Finale in Los Angeles, California, on September 23rd, 2023.

For more information, visit www.flyracing.com.

  • FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-001
    FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-001 FLY Racing
  • FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-003
    FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-003 FLY Racing
  • FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-004
    FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-004 FLY Racing
  • FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-005
    FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-005 FLY Racing
  • FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-006
    FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-006 FLY Racing
  • FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-007
    FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-007 FLY Racing
  • FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-008
    FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-008 FLY Racing
  • FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-009
    FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-009 FLY Racing
  • FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-010
    FLY Racing-MX-Evo LE Podium-010 FLY Racing
Read Now
November 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now