The second round of the 2023 SMX Playoffs went down over the weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, and it left us with plenty of things to wrap our heads around. To make an inside perspective on what transpired, we tapped former pro, NBC broadcaster, and Racer X columnist, Jason Thomas.

Just like last week, we were at a new venue with new dirt. What was the dirt like, and how did the track shape up over the course of the night?

The dirt was au natural, native soil to the area. Many of the sections were simply cut into the Chicagoland grass. It was mostly dark clay in those areas, but there was some lighter clay that was trucked in. The color of the soil is usually not a factor, but when the lighting is iffy, like most speedway events, the darker soil creates vision problems. Traction was great but if you can’t see the ruts or bumps, things get dicey, fast.

Last week a host of riders struggled with setup. Did it seem the same in Chicago, or had the guys learned from the previous week, and put that knowledge to work?

It was less of a struggle, but there were still big changes throughout the weekend. Many riders came in with a much more outdoor-type setup, and those who didn’t worked toward that after Friday’s practice. The track was incredibly fast and became very rough. Those two aspects of racing don’t jive with supercross settings. Look for all of that progress to be thrown out the window as we head toward the tighter confines of L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

On the broadcast Will Christien mentioned both classes were getting well into the 60mph range on the fastest section of the track. What’s it like going that fast over bumpy, rutted terrain?

It’s not a huge issue when there aren’t 100+ foot doubles and triples to contend with. Going fast while on the ground is manageable. The danger factor arises when speeds climb and track builders want to test the limits of both man and machine. Think Glen Helen circa 2007-2009 for this exact dynamic. When things go wrong on a layout like that, someone is likely going to the hospital. Chicago was fast, but not dangerous. That’s a significant point of differentiation.

Hunter Lawrence and Haiden Deegan had a great battle in the first moto. Where was Lawrence making up time? Was it better line choice, or was he just faster?

Hunter mentioned that it took him a while to sort out the low-light conditions. He was struggling to figure out the shadows at speed. As he adapted, he was able to up the pace. Further, Hunter’s first race of a day/night is often this scenario; timid opening laps followed by a continuous rise to crescendo. That is often capped by a win. To see him figure Haiden out and make his move on his own timetable is very much Hunter.