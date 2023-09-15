Next came the drive to Columbus for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. My whole family was in town as my mother Rita was voted into the HOF by her peers--Lifetime AMA Members and current Hall of Famers. We were also there to see very close friends (and longtime participants at many of our events) Travis Pastrana, Ryan Dungey, Grant Langston, and Barry Hawk all honored as well. Travis spoke about the hardships he and his family faced as he tried to make it as a minicycle racer, and then all of the unfortunate mistakes he made as a professional athlete that ended his racing career way too early, and then all of the things that went into the incredible life he's been living ever since he was on RM80s as arguably the most popular motorcycle rider on the planet. In a moving speech GL talked about his family's great risk in embarking to Europe when he was just 15 to chase his dreams, some of the good fortune he had both there and here in the states, his impressive championship run from '00 to '07, the eye cancer that ended his career, and the impressive careers he's had since as both a TV analyst and as a powersports dealer. Ryan Dungey was introduced by The Man who discovered him, Roger De Coster, and he told about growing up in a racing family and all of the sacrifices that his parents made, and how thankful he was to them and everyone else along the way, and also touched on his incredible work in raising funds and awareness for many, many families at St. Jude's Children's Hospital (he deserves to be in the HOF for that alone). And Barry Hawk, the eight-time GNCC Champion, spoke about going from racing at a local fair on an XR75 to GNCC ATV titles again and again, and then switching to two-wheels, getting a factory Yamaha deal and winning a title and multiple races there. He's now the manager of the Coastal GasGas Factory off-road team. As for my mom, she talked about how my dad became a motorcycle fanatic after seeing the movie On Any Sunday and how they just started working at races small and big and developing their own brands of events like GNCC, Loretta Lynn's, the Blackwater 100, and more. And when Dad died in 1998, she had no choice but to carry on because hosting motorcycle racing events was all she really knew (though she was also a school teacher, worked in a print shop, and raised my brother and sister and I). It was an exceptionally fun event attended by lots of friends and I know our whole family, as well as the Langstons, the Dungeys, the Hawks and the Pastranas, who were humbled by it all. (And thank you to everyone at the AMA who decided to move the HOF ceremony from tonight to last night so that everyone involved in both SMX as well as the GNCC in West Virginia this weekend would be able to attend.)

I should mention now that on the way to the HOF I got the text that Team USA would finally be announced at 3 p.m. and, as I hinted at last Friday, it's an all-Austrian-brand lineup, though I wasn't expecting to hear Christian Craig's name. No matter, it's a very good team of three young men--Aaron, RJ, and Christian--who really want to go to France and race for Team USA. It's been a strange year for the team, as we all know, with riders unavailable because they were either switching brands, injured, or getting married (which would be, in order, the defending champions Sexton, Eli Tomac, and Justin Cooper). There were also some riders just plain not interested in going, as well as some teams not interested in participating. I understand all of that and have said before that I would never hold it against a rider who wanted to do what they felt they needed with their time and their career, and also that the MXON is a costly, high-pressure event for everyone, but it just sucks when this sudden inability to participate seems to happen all at once like it did this time around. (If you think this has never happened before, I can refer you to the 1979 and ’80 teams that did not actually exist, as well as 2004.) Here's guessing that when it returns to the U.S. in a couple of years many of those same riders/teams will have both hands up in the air begging to be chosen. Regardless, here's to AP7, RJ and Christian, and hopefully another Team USA win at Ernee. (I did get a kick out of Zach Osborne’s tweet, er, X, from earlier this week: "For the record, I have offered my services for MXdN and I’ve also offered to pay my own way with good equipment. I may not win but at this point it’s about getting a team to the race and showing we have the pride to at least be there."