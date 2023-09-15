We're here for the second round of the SuperMotocross World Championship inside of Joliet, Illinois' Chicagoland Speedway and boy what a racetrack we have! The track laid out for this weekend has had some big changes due to some unforeseen circumstances and the track is very fast. Riders throughout the day were saying this week's track feels much more motocross-y and everyone was getting after it in Free Practice today. We preview the weekend here at Chicagoland before we take a look at riders on track for the first time.

