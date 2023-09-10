Twisted Tea backs our coverage as Jason Weigandt and Mitch Kendra recap a historic first ever SuperMotocross World Championship event in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hear from everyone's favorite Swede Fredrik Noren as well as podium finishers Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen, Dylan Ferrandis, Jo Shimoda, Tom Vialle, and Haiden Deegan, as well as some more soundbites from Ryder DiFrancesco, Jordon Smith, Cullin Park, and Max Vohland.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Mitch Kendra

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

