SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings
Round 1 (of 3) - SMX Playoffs Round 1 - Concord, North Carolina
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1 - 250SMXSeptember 9, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|4 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|3 - 2
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|7 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|8 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|5 - 8
|Kawasaki KX250
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|2 - 11
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|9 - 7
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|12 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|11 - 10
|GASGAS MC 125
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1 - 450SMXSeptember 9, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|3 - 3
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|2 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|7 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|4 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|6 - 8
|GasGas MC 450F
|8
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|8 - 7
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|10 - 9
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|12 - 10
|Kawasaki KX450
Championship Standings
Round 29 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|468
|42
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|539
|42
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|643
|39
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|421
|38
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|478
|35
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|234
|30
|7
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|208
|28
|8
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|399
|27
|9
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|474
|26
|10
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|416
|25
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|710
|50
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|550
|38
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|622
|38
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|455
|37
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|340
|36
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|449
|32
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|451
|30
|8
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|334
|27
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|538
|24
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|255
|22
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 17 (of 19)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|732
|2
|Liam Everts
|684
|3
|Jago Geerts
|650
|4
|Simon Laengenfelder
|645
|6
|Lucas Coenen
|520
|7
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|508
|5
|Kevin Horgmo
|505
|8
|Kay De Wolf
|501
|9
|Thibault Benistant
|462
|10
|Rick Elzinga
|352
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|841
|2
|Romain Febvre
|774
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|676
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|628
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|570
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|532
|8
|Jeffrey Herlings
|456
|7
|Alberto Forato
|444
|9
|Valentin Guillod
|310
|10
|Maxime Renaux
|302
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Through round 9 (of 12)
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|178
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|178
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|174
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|153
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|130
|6
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|124
|7
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|113
|8
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|109
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|104
|10
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|98
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|194
|2
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|191
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|177
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|176
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|145
|6
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|139
|7
|Mason Semmens
|Australia
|131
|8
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|123
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|107
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|97
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|217
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|186
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|181
|4
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|170
|5
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|142
|6
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|141
|7
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|138
|8
|Jayce A Knopp
|Mineral Wells, WV
|87
|9
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|60
|10
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|58
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|255
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|213
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|196
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|160
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|138
|6
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|124
|7
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|108
|8
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
|9
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|60
|10
|Megan Barnes
|Okeechobee, FL
|36
FIM World Supercross Championship
Through Round 1 (of 6)
Championship Standings
WSX
SX2
Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 4
Championship Standings
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Chase Sexton (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|View Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Ryder McNabb (KTM)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Johnny Girroir (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Angus Riordan (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins