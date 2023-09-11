Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkiye
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Fri Sep 15
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2
Sat Sep 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 17
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

September 11, 2023 9:00am
by:

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings

Round 1 (of 3) - SMX Playoffs Round 1 - Concord, North Carolina

SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Playoff 1 - 250SMX

September 9, 2023
zMAX Dragway
Concord, NC United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 4 - 1 Kawasaki KX250
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 3 - 2 KTM 250 SX-F
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 1 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 7 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
5 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 8 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
6 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 5 - 8 Kawasaki KX250
7 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 2 - 11 Yamaha YZ250F
8 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 9 - 7 Honda CRF250R
9 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 12 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
10 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 11 - 10 GASGAS MC 125
Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda Align Media
SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Playoff 1 - 450SMX

September 9, 2023
zMAX Dragway
Concord, NC United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 3 - 3 Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 2 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 7 - 2 Honda CRF450R
5 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 4 - 5 Kawasaki KX450SR
6 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
7 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 6 - 8 GasGas MC 450F
8 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 8 - 7 Yamaha YZ450F
9 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 10 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
10 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States 12 - 10 Kawasaki KX450
Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton Align Media

Championship Standings 

Round 29 (of 31)

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 468 42
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 539 42
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 643 39
4Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 421 38
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 478 35
6Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 30
7Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 208 28
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 399 27
9R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 474 26
10Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 416 25
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 710 50
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 550 38
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 622 38
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 455 37
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 36
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 449 32
7Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 30
8Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 334 27
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 538 24
10Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 255 22
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 17 (of 19)

Championship Standings 

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 732
2Liam Everts Belgium 684
3Jago Geerts Belgium 650
4Simon Laengenfelder Germany 645
6Lucas Coenen Belgium 520
7Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands 508
5Kevin Horgmo Norway 505
8Kay De Wolf Netherlands 501
9Thibault Benistant France 462
10Rick Elzinga Netherlands 352
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 841
2Romain Febvre France 774
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 676
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 628
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 570
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 532
8Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 456
7Alberto Forato Italy 444
9Valentin Guillod Switzerland 310
10Maxime Renaux France 302
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Through round 9 (of 12)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 178
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 178
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 174
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 153
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 130
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 124
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 113
8Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 109
9Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 104
10Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 98
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 194
2Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
3Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 177
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 176
5Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 145
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 139
7Mason Semmens Australia Australia 131
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 123
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 107
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 97
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 217
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 186
3Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
4Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 170
5Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States 142
6Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 141
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States 138
8Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States 87
9Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 60
10Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States 58
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 255
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 213
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 196
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 160
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 138
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States 124
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 108
8Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 75
9Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States 60
10Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States 36
Full Standings

FIM World Supercross Championship

Through Round 1 (of 6)

Championship Standings

WSX

SX2

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 4

Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Chase Sexton (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
Jett Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (KTM)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Johnny Girroir (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Angus Riordan (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
