Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas preview the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship, which begind this weekend. SMX presents a whole new set of races we've never seen before, a new format, and a million dollars on the line for the 450SMX champion with $500,000 on the line for the 250SMX champion. Chase Sexton enters as the #1 seed having scored the most points of any 450 rider all season long but Jett Lawrence is coming off a perfect season in his rookie 450 class foray into AMA Pro Motocross. In the 250 class, Hunter Lawrence already has both the SX and MX championships this year, but momentum might not mean anything when the gate drops in Charlotte this weekend. We're here to preview (and argue) about it all.

