The following press releases are from Infront Moto Racing:

Team Italy Announced Riders Lineup For Monster Energy FIM MXoN In Ernée!

After weeks of expectations waiting, the names of the Italian riders who will wear the Maglia Azzurra at the Motocross of Nations have been revealed for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France on 6-7-8 October.

MXGP - Alberto Forato

MX2 - Andrea Adamo

Open - Mattia Guadagnini

Giovanni Copioli, FMI President:

“We are thrilled to present this team, made up of young riders ready to give their all for the Maglia Azzurra as they have already done in the past. Each of them has experience in this Trophy, a fundamental aspect to best face such a high-value competition. I am sure that there will be a strong team spirit not only among the drivers but among all the parties involved in this trip in which we want to confirm ourselves among the reference national teams. It will be the first Nations after the Cairoli era: I am convinced that the boys will put on track the values transmitted by the nine-time world champion".

Thomas Traversini, FMI Technical Commissioner: