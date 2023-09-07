Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkiye
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoffs Round 1
Sat Sep 9
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Fri Sep 15
Articles
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoffs Round 2
Sat Sep 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 17
Articles
Full Schedule
3 on 3: Italy, Netherlands, Spain MXoN Rosters

3 on 3 Italy, Netherlands, Spain MXoN Rosters

September 7, 2023 11:30am
by:

The following press releases are from Infront Moto Racing:

Team Italy Announced Riders Lineup For Monster Energy FIM MXoN In Ernée!

After weeks of expectations waiting, the names of the Italian riders who will wear the Maglia Azzurra at the Motocross of Nations have been revealed for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France on 6-7-8 October.

MXGP - Alberto Forato
MX2 -  Andrea Adamo
Open - Mattia Guadagnini

Giovanni Copioli, FMI President:

“We are thrilled to present this team, made up of young riders ready to give their all for the Maglia Azzurra as they have already done in the past. Each of them has experience in this Trophy, a fundamental aspect to best face such a high-value competition. I am sure that there will be a strong team spirit not only among the drivers but among all the parties involved in this trip in which we want to confirm ourselves among the reference national teams. It will be the first Nations after the Cairoli era: I am convinced that the boys will put on track the values transmitted by the nine-time world champion".

Thomas Traversini, FMI Technical Commissioner:

“Our boys can't wait to take to the track in the colors of Italy. When I told them of the invitations, they expressed great enthusiasm and desire to compete in the most anticipated competition of the year. I have followed them since they were very young and I know well that they have great human as well as technical qualities, so I am sure that there will be a great team spirit. There are numerous teams equipped to aspire to the podium; we, as always, will aim for the top levels of the rankings."

  • Mattia Guadagnini
    Mattia Guadagnini GasGas Images
  • Andrea Adamo
    Andrea Adamo KTM Images/Ray Archer

Team Netherlands Riders Lineup Announced For Monster Energy FIM MXoN In Ernée!

Another strong team has been anounced for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France on 6-7-8 October with Team Netherlands.

This Dutch Team is going to be a solid contenders for the podium with a mix of experience a raw talents with the same line-up as last year in RedBud.

MXGP - Calvin Vlaanderen
MX2 -  Kay De Wolf
Open - Glenn Coldenhoff

Team manager Barry Forschelen:

“Although the riders fought like lions, they were still a bit disappointed after last year’s seventh place. Now we are back, with a strong selection that will give everything to achieve success.”

Glenn Coldenhoff
Glenn Coldenhoff Yamaha

Team Spain Rider Lineup For Monster Energy FIM MXoN In Ernée!

Team Spain have announced their riders Line-up that will make their way to Ernée, France in October for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations!

MXGP - Ruben Fernandez
MX2 - David Braceras
Open - Jorge Prado

Jorge Prado
Jorge Prado GasGas Images

Main Photo by GasGas Images

Read Now
October 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now