GP Report: Gajser Returns To Victory

Geerts managed to muscle his way past Gifting on lap 11 to go and finish 2nd in the end while Gifting could not hold the charges from Liam Everts and Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Roan Van De Moosdijkand finished 5th. Everts had a solid race and stayed consistent with a strong pace as he pressed on Geerts towards the end for the 2nd place. Everts settled for a good 3rd place in front of Van De Moosdijk who shadowed him the whole race.

Kevin Horgmo showed great determination again and good speed as he didn’t have a great start going 11th on the opening lap. The Norwegian’s quickly moved up in the ranks but fell on lap 4 to move down to 12th. But as he showed many times this season, Horgmo’ speed always helps him to gain places and that is exactly what he has done to finish 6th in the end.

While Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Rick Elzinga, F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s David Braceras rode solidly to finish 7th and 8th respectively, WZ Racing Team’s Oriol Oliver showed good speed after an average start to ride from 13th on the opening lap to finish in the top 10 in 9th.

Things didn’t go as planned for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo who got a decent start going 6th on the opening lap and was battling with Van De Moosdijk for 5th over the first couple of laps. However, the race took a turn for the Red Plate as after getting passed by Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen on lap 3, Adamo crashed and moved down to 14th. The Italian managed to get back up to 10th in the end while L.Coenen also crashed on lap 4 and had to retire from the race after not feeling a 100% after the fall. L.Coenen also chose to not take part in MX2 Race 2 to make sure he recovers and come back stronger in Maggiora for the MXGP of Italy.

In Race 2, Van De Moosdijk came out of the gate the fastest to clinch the FOX Holeshot and the lead with it. Van De Moosdijk looked solid and comfortable but on lap 3, Everts launched a successful attack to take the lead while Horgmo who was pushing behind the Belgian also took the opportunity to cleverly move past Van De Moosdijk to get to the 2nd place. Van De Moosdijk would stay solidly in 3rd place but missed on a podium with 5th overall.

Everts at the lead had to keep the fast Horgmo at bay who set two fastest laps in a row. Everts answered with fastest laps of his own and defended brilliantly until lap 13 of 17 when he made a mistake and fell. This was all what Horgmo needed as he took the lead which put him on the podium. Horgmo showed great composure to bring it home and win his first race of the season as well as his first podium. For Everts, the little mistake costed him a race win as he finished 2nd but didn’t change the final overall result with the Belgian winning his 3rd Grand Prix victory. He is also closing the gap with his teammate Adamo in the Championship.

The other great performance was the one from Geerts raced the whole race in 4th place and showed great speed to keep first Laengenfelder behind and then Adamo for the second part of the race. Staying solidly in 4th place made him to climb on the third step of the podium for the first time since his comeback following his injury sustained in Finland.