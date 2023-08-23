The penultimate round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship featured a unique situation where the first 250 class moto was red flagged and then completely restarted with just the time remaining left in the race still to go. Many were left confused why there wasn't a staggered restart and that grew to frustration when race leader Haiden Deegan crashed on the restart and ended up dead last. We break down the rules in play for the restart, how Jett Lawrence used alternate lines to pass into the lead, and what Chase Sexton had go wrong to crash again while chasing Lawrence.

Film: Peacock

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here:

ON X OFFROAD APP