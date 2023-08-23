Well, the penultimate round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship was a lot like the other nine we saw. The Australian brothers won on their Hondas, but it wasn’t without some drama in the 250 class that saw a red flag for the injured Hardy Munoz, and then, in a rule that we haven’t seen used in a long time, a full re-start, which is in the rulebook. Anything after 20 minutes with a red flag is called a complete race as the riders sit at the red flag, but anything under, I think, three laps, is a full re-start. Hardy’s crash was at the 15-minute mark, so the rule is restart, with the only change being gate pick being decided by the running order of the lap prior to the red flag.

So, Haiden Deegan, who was gone and going to win, got first pick on the gate, as opposed to his qualifying pick which was, checks notes, second.

It’s a weird rule and without a doubt, Deegs got screwed. He also screwed himself by absolutely sending it into the first turn on the restart and going down when he hit Tom Vialle hard. Some youthful exuberance, I suppose.

I think next year we’ll see a rule, not with a staggered start (the lengths of the start straights for 40 riders make that hard to work with), but with the riders going back to the gate and then flag start them one by one, first to fortieth, to give the leaders who have worked hard for their positions some sort of advantage.

Okay, let’s take a look at the results, shall we?

250MX Results

1 | 96 | Hunter Lawrence | 2-1

Well, he did it again. Hunter Lawrence has won seven motos this year, and two of them in the first moto. This race followed the season-long script for the points leader in that he didn’t get a great start and worked his way into fourth and was coming before the red flag, then probably would’ve been a third or second. The second start he was second behind Cooper and just hung there taking the runner-up position. Second moto, he got the start, and it was, see ya’. He’s the ultimate closer in the 250MX class. He got the overall win and he’s got a 22-point lead with two motos to go. Don’t know why Lawrence hasn’t quite got the starts in the first moto figured out yet but hey, everything else is A-okay.