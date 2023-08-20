Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 3
Articles
Best Post-Race Show Ever: Budds Creek

August 20, 2023 3:05pm | by: , , &

Jason Weigandt welcomes Steve Matthes and Mitch Kendra onto the Best-Post Race Show following the 2023 Budds Creek National. Hear from Cody Groves, Fredrik Noren, and podium finishers Jett Lawrence, Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger, Hunter Lawrence, and more following an intense day of close battles at the penultimate round of AMA Pro Motocross.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Mitch Kendra

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea is Real brewed Tea with a Kick! If you want to hang at the Twisted Tea factory Suzuki hauler like I do, visit TwistedTeaMX.com and enter to win a VIP experience this summer at the Pro Outdoor series from our friends at Twisted Tea. Keep it Twisted!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

