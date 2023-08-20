Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, played host to the tenth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship on Saturday. Fans were treated to a perfect day, as Ezra Beasley’s “chocolate cake” circuit provided yet another great day of racing in both classes. The weather was perfect, too, as it was not quite as miserably hot as this race has been in the past. Let’s dig into some storylines from the Budds Creek National.
Let’s start off with the restart in the 250 Class. When the first moto began, Haiden Deegan jumped around Jo Shimoda and got out to over a five-second lead. Until the race was red flagged. Hardy Munoz had a big crash–and injury–that resulted in the Alpinestars medical crew needing a clear track in order to tend to Munoz. The #99 was carried off the track and placed onto the medical cart. Hopefully he will be okay.
So, with just about half of the moto done, and half of the moto to go, the race was fully restarted on the gates. However, the riders were able to pick their gate based on their position when the red flag waived. Deegan was leading, so he had the first gate pick on the restart, etc. etc.
Rule B of section 2.13. Restart Procedure states the following:
“b. Should a race be stopped after one (1) full lap is complete, the race will be restarted using the original staging positions for that moto. If a race is stopped after two (2) full laps are complete, the riders will be staged based on their positions the lap prior to the red flag. The restart will resume for the time remaining of the 30-minute race. The restart will take place as soon as possible and within a maximum time of 10 minutes, providing track conditions allow.”
And once the restart happened, Deegan tried to run in one of the very far inside gates and went down, nearly getting run into by several riders. He would eventually come through 16th (a fifth in the second moto gave him 11th overall on the day).
Out front off the restart was Jalek Swoll, Justin Cooper, and Hunter Lawrence. We had a three-way battle back and forth for the lead, before Cooper and Hunter Lawrence took over the top two spots and pulled away in the restart that completed the final 15 minutes of the moto. The restart was definitely not easy to deal with for the riders, but they did all have to go through the same thing. Naturally, the unpredictable 250cc class did see some shuffling of riders in the top five/ten in the process.
In the second moto, Austin Forkner got a much needed start, getting some time out front with some clear air. Hunter Lawrence and Cooper would once again move into the top two spots, although this time it was the #96 Honda HRC machine leading the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #32. Hunter Lawrence claimed the race win with Cooper right behind him. The tie in points went to the tie breaker, Hunter Lawrence’s 2-1 bested Cooper’s 1-2 for the overall win. Twenty-two championship points separated the two entering the day and that amount will remain the same with the duo splitting 1-2 finishes.
“It’s awesome [to get another win],” said the Honda HRC rider. It was a tough day, but a good day at the end. We went out and made it happen. Looking forward to next weekend to try and close this out.”
“I gave it everything I had today,” said Cooper. “I got into second, but Hunter [Lawrence] was riding really good. I tried to close the gap and got a bit sketchy out there but did everything I could. We’ll see what we can do next weekend.”
In third place in the second moto was Jo Shimoda, who made a pass on his teammate Forkner for the final spot on the podium in the latter stages of the moto. Shimoda’s 7-3 finishes even landed him third overall on the day (funny, because one week ago his 3-3 moto finishes gave an odd fourth overall).
“The track was tough,” Shinoda said. “I chose a paddle tire to try and help with the start, but that made things sketchy out there at times. I’m happy to get another podium and looking forward to closing out the season next week.”
Forkner’s 8-4 finishes were good enough for fourth overall. A big step in the right direction for the #55 machine recently, as last weekend at the Unadilla National, he topped the first qualifying session of the day. Now, at Budds Creek, Forkner got a start and ran up front.
Forkner posted on Instagram:
“Hell yes, I’ll take that! 8-4 for 4th overall and a holeshot in the second moto. Felt like I belonged up there again. Fans were sick today and thanks everyone for the continued support!”
KTM’s Tom Vialle rode home 5-6 moto finishes to round out the top five overall.
“Budds Creek was pretty good for me,” Vialle said in a post-race recap from the team. “I want to be on the podium, but I was really happy with how I rode today. Had a great start in moto one after the restart, but [Haiden] Deegan hit me hard in the back, and I very nearly crashed – came back to fifth. And second moto, just a bad start, which resulted in sixth. The bike was working really good today and I can’t wait for Ironman next week – I want to finish this motocross season with a podium.”
Swoll–again, third in the first moto–claimed 12th in the second moto for sixth overall.
“I'd say this was a positive for me,” Swoll said in a Husqvarna recap. “I got back on the box, but I couldn't secure it for the overall. I had a tough second moto and not the best start. I was buried, but I fought as hard as I could and got to 12th. I felt like I could have been on the box for the overall today,” said Swoll. “We're taking this confidence and the momentum to the last round and getting excited for the playoffs.”
Daxton Bennick’s 4-12 for sixth overall were a highlight for the #241 as he earned a new career-best moto finish. Carson Mumford (12-8) brought home two solid finishes. Rookie Julien Beaumer finished 11-9 in an impressive debut for ninth overall.
Julien Beaumer: “Good start in the opening moto here at Budds, I was running fifth for a long time, but these races are much longer than what I’m used to and everyone is so fast, so a couple mistakes cost me a lot of time and I went to 11th. Moto two was good, I started in 12th, and was able to get to ninth for ninth overall on my pro debut. We met our expectations and we’ll take this momentum into next weekend.”
Seth Hammaker claimed tenth overall on the day after 6-14 race finishes.
Deegan finished 11th overall with his 16-5 moto finishes. He posted on Instagram:
“Life will throw punches at you I will say that, all I can do is keep fighting🤘🏻 Thanks to all the fans who support!”
Levi Kitchen finished 14-10 for 13th overall then posted the following on Instagram:
“Days like today are very humbling. Pretty embarrassing to say the least but we get another shot next weekend! Thanks to everyone that has my back👊🏼”
Deegan sits 62 points down from the #96 machine, meaning Deegan is officially eliminated from the championship picture as only 50 possible points remain.
Max Vohland, 9-14, said the following in a press release from KTM:
“Tough weekend here in Budds Creek. Two bad starts and then pulling all my tear offs at once in moto two made it really challenging, racing to a 9-16 scorecard on the day. I’m healthy and intent on securing two strong results in the next two motos at Ironman.”
Ryder DiFrancesco, 21-7 finishes for 15th overall, said the following on Instagram:
"Positives today! 21-7🫠The restart didn’t help us but riding was much better, I belong up there. Final round next weekend, let’s end it on a high🔥🙌 Today was for a special human🙏❤️”
A few other riders to note:
Casey Cochran finished 19-23 for 22nd overall in his pro debut (at just 17 years old).
“Budds Creek was all right. It was a learning experience for sure. There are definitely things to go back and work on so that I can come out next weekend and show up where I believe I should be,” said Cochrane. “I ran pretty good in the second moto, but I just hit a wall. That's what we need to work on and we'll be better next weekend.”
Other rookie Mark Fineis finished 20-38 officially in his debut. Fineis was down off the fist moto, running from dead last until the red flag came out. Racer X learned Fineis had a crash in the second moto that ended his professional debut early.
As we head into next weekend’s Pro Motocross finale, Hunter Lawrence will enter with a 22-point advantage over Justin Cooper.
Budds Creek - 250August 19, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|7 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|8 - 4
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|5 - 6
|KTM 250 SX-F
While the 450 Class title is already wrapped up, as Jett Lawrence clinched the title last weekend in New York, we still go to see great racing in that class as well. In the first moto, Jett Lawrence was outside of the top five early on, making everyone would it to be the moto that someone else won. Out front, Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger, and Jusitn Barcia. Jett Lawrence would move into second then make a pass on Plessinger for the race lead. There was a freight train that also included Jason Anderson, Garrett Marchbanks, and Dylan Ferrandis that were moving forwards, too! When it looked like Jett was not going to get a moto win because of a not perfect start, the Australian still found his way into the race lead. Jett would claim moto win number 19 in a row.
In the second moto, the #18 machine got a great jump out of the gates. He led wire-to-wire, although Sexton did apply pressure–then go down, but then run his teammate down again! On the final lap, the #23 machine was giving it all he had, putting down his fastest lap of the moto on the 17th and final lap (a 1:58.484). The #18 took the checkered flag by only 0.771 seconds as he celebrated with a huge fist pump. Twenty. Straight. Moto. Wins.
“I had a spot where I could see Chase [Sexton] each lap, but then [one lap] I just didn’t see him there,” Jett Lawrence said. “Then I knew he was closing in. I had a bit of bad luck with lappers, but we got away with it. It was a close one there, but that was good at the end.”
Jett mentioned in the post-race press conference that when Sexton returned to the rear wheel of his #18 machine, he was far from perfect picking his lines as the #23 was on the gas! Still, Jettson was victorious.
Plessinger led a handful of laps in the first moto, then held on for third in the second moto, holding off a charging BamBam Barcia. The #7’s 4-3 finishes gave him second overall on the day.
“I knew [Barcia] was going to be hard to pass and this track is a bit one lined,” Plessinger said. “He’s such a great competitor and I really enjoyed racing with him in that second moto. I rode a bit tight in that first moto, but we came out and proved it in the second one. I’m just so grateful to be up here again [on the podium].”
“My starts were good today and it’s so much easier to run the pace of those guys when you’re up there from the beginning,” Plessinger added. “ Led the first moto for a long time, then tightened up and went to fourth, before the second moto was an all-out battle. I think there were four of us battling for that spot, and I managed to get Justin [Barcia], which gave me some clear track to come home in third. Man, second overall feels great, the fans were awesome, and I’m looking to close this thing out strong next weekend!”
Anderson, who finished second in the first moto, charged to fifth in the second moto. That points total was good enough for third overall. Had he been a little closer to the front of the pack earlier and he could have maybe given Jettson a run for his money out front. With limited time on the bike after his neck injury near the end of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, it was the Monster Energy Kawasaki’s second overall podium in just his sixth race back. A few crashes, and limited fitness after missing so much time, have hindered the #21’s results, but the guy has shown he sure has the speed!
“I feel like I’m getting better,” Anderson said. “I had to work hard and come from behind a couple times today. It feels good to be back on the podium. We just need to keep piecing it together.”
Sexton had two big miscues in the first moto that cost him a shot at the overall. The #23 was absolutely rolling in that late charge in the second moto. His 9-2 finishes gave him fourth overall.
Barcia finished 5-4 for fifth overall, and similar to Anderson, is working back to it after missing time with his collarbone injury. But today the #51 was fast and fit and charged to the finish of both motos.
“It was definitely a more productive day here at Budds Creek,” Barcia said in a post-race release from GasGas. “I qualified sixth after two good practices, and we kind of used this weekend as a testing session. It's hard coming back after being unable to test and do everything you need to do to prepare for the Nationals. Everyone has a lot of races under their belts, so we used press day as a test session, and then we changed the suspension going into the first moto. It worked out well for us today. We had two good starts, and battled up front in both motos. All in all I was extremely happy with where I'm at for not being able to train or anything. This is like only my fourth 30-minute moto since I started riding again, so considering that, I'm quite happy. We'll keep plugging along and working hard. I'm looking forward to Indiana and we'll keep building for SuperMotocross.”
Dylan Ferrandis finished 3-9 for sixth overall. The #14 got collected with another rider off the start of the second moto, which caused him to charge from the very back. Still, he dug deep and made his way into the top ten.
Ty Masterpool, 8-7 for ninth overall, said the following in an Instagram post:
“Good day but results did not show it, lap times were up there with the top guys in the motos just need some good starts. 8th and 7th for 9th overall? Lol”
Adam Cianciarulo finished 7-6 for seventh overall after being outfront in the start of both motos. Maryland local Justin Rodbell finished 19-22 (21st overall) and brought fellow locals Max Sanford, Cody Groves, and a few other buddies over to our Twisted Tea Best Post-Race Show Ever and provided some great insight on the tight Maryland squad. Canadian Dylan Wright was running inside the top ten in moto one when his chain suffered a mechanical and jammed up his bike. He officially scored 35th in the first moto, then did not start the second moto because of the chain issue.
Tune in next weekend for the Ironman National and the final two motos of the summer to see if Jett will be able to pull off a perfect 22-0 season, or if someone else will finally be able to steal a race win of their own.
Budds Creek - 450August 19, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|4 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|2 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|9 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|5 - 4
|GasGas MC 450F