KTM’s Tom Vialle rode home 5-6 moto finishes to round out the top five overall.

“Budds Creek was pretty good for me,” Vialle said in a post-race recap from the team. “I want to be on the podium, but I was really happy with how I rode today. Had a great start in moto one after the restart, but [Haiden] Deegan hit me hard in the back, and I very nearly crashed – came back to fifth. And second moto, just a bad start, which resulted in sixth. The bike was working really good today and I can’t wait for Ironman next week – I want to finish this motocross season with a podium.”

Swoll–again, third in the first moto–claimed 12th in the second moto for sixth overall.

“I'd say this was a positive for me,” Swoll said in a Husqvarna recap. “I got back on the box, but I couldn't secure it for the overall. I had a tough second moto and not the best start. I was buried, but I fought as hard as I could and got to 12th. I felt like I could have been on the box for the overall today,” said Swoll. “We're taking this confidence and the momentum to the last round and getting excited for the playoffs.”

Daxton Bennick’s 4-12 for sixth overall were a highlight for the #241 as he earned a new career-best moto finish. Carson Mumford (12-8) brought home two solid finishes. Rookie Julien Beaumer finished 11-9 in an impressive debut for ninth overall.

Julien Beaumer: “Good start in the opening moto here at Budds, I was running fifth for a long time, but these races are much longer than what I’m used to and everyone is so fast, so a couple mistakes cost me a lot of time and I went to 11th. Moto two was good, I started in 12th, and was able to get to ninth for ninth overall on my pro debut. We met our expectations and we’ll take this momentum into next weekend.”

Seth Hammaker claimed tenth overall on the day after 6-14 race finishes.

Deegan finished 11th overall with his 16-5 moto finishes. He posted on Instagram:

“Life will throw punches at you I will say that, all I can do is keep fighting🤘🏻 Thanks to all the fans who support!”

Levi Kitchen finished 14-10 for 13th overall then posted the following on Instagram: