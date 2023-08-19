Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
And then there were two! Good morning race fans, welcome to the penultimate round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. With two rounds—and four total motos—remaining, the season is almost over, but there are a ton of storylines to follow in each class.
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence has already clinched the title, but the #18 machine is looking towards completing a perfect season. The rest of the field has four more chances to stop Jett’s win streak. So, which will happen? Will Jett get two more this weekend, or will someone rise to the occasion and beat the #18? Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis were both in their best form last weekend. Jason Anderson won the overall here last year and the #21 was ripping last weekend, although first turn crashes ruined his chances at a good result. Maybe the #21 machine will be the first to beat Jett this year?
In the 250 Class, Hunter Lawrence entered last weekend with a three-point lead but left with a 22-point lead. With 100 points available still, a handful of riders are still in the championship fight, but they are going to need some back luck from the #96 machine. The 250 Class has seen some shuffling in the results column this year, which has provided some great action for fans. Plus, add in three new faces who are jumping into the pro scene this weekend: #929 Julien Beaumer (KTM), #705 Mark Fineis (GasGas), and #790 Casey Cochran (Husqvarna).
As far as the weather today, we are looking at a high of around 80 degrees Fahrenheit with sun all day long. This track is typically one of the hotter ones on the circuit when you throw in humidity and the lack of wind down on the track. We should be in for an ideal at the track.
Check out today's full TV broadcast/streaming schedule.
- Motocross
Budds CreekLive Now
- QualifyingLiveAugust 19 - 10:00 AM
- QualifyingLiveAugust 19 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 19 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 19 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 19 - 2:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 19 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 19 - 3:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 19 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 19 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 19 - 4:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirAugust 21 - 2:00 AM
-
Riders will take to the track shortly for qualifying.
First Qualifying Sessions
250 Class
When the 250 Class group B session took to the track, it was that rookie trio of Julien Beaumer, Casey Cochran, and Mark Fineis leading the results page. Beaumer had the top time (a 2:07.411) until Fineis put down a 2:06.927 on the very last lap to take P1 in the session. Cochran's 2:08.085 was third fastest.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Mark Fineis
|16:53.812
|2:06.927
|Indianapolis, IN
|GasGas MC 250F
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|16:11.479
|2:07.411
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Casey Cochran
|16:35.208
|2:08.085
|Portsmouth, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Vincent Varola
|16:39.970
|2:10.171
|Simi Valley, CA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Kyle Wise
|16:49.976
|2:13.623
|Modesto, CA
|Kawasaki KX250F
The 250 Class A group took to the track, and it was Jalek Swoll leading the field on the results page early. Seth Hammaker took over P1 but then Tom Vialle took his 2:02.240 to the top of the board. On the seventh and final lap of the session, Maximus Vohland put down a 2:00.994 to take the top spot. Vialle’s 2:02.240 finished second in the session as Levi Kitchen (2:02.385), Hunter Lawrence (2:02.598), and Hammaker (2:02.617) all went sup 2:03.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Max Vohland
|16:27.442
|2:00.994
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Tom Vialle
|15:26.662
|2:02.240
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|15:51.095
|2:02.385
|Washougal, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|15:38.731
|2:02.598
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|16:31.719
|2:02.617
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250F
450 Class
Chase Sexton (1:58.500) topped the first 450 Class A qualifying session over Jett Lawrence (1:59.251), and Justin Barcia (2:01.360). In the 450 Class group B session, Canadian Dylan Wright topped the session with a 2:06.506.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|15:11.503
|1:58.500
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|15:13.174
|1:59.251
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Justin Barcia
|16:03.240
|2:01.360
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|15:08.038
|2:01.929
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|15:55.050
|2:02.132
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dylan Wright
|15:04.808
|2:06.506
|Courtland, ON
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Cory Carsten
|18:02.166
|2:09.262
|Bayville, NJ
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Crockett Myers
|16:27.586
|2:09.866
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Thomas Welch
|16:14.301
|2:09.933
|Charlotte Hall, MD
|KTM 350 SX-F
|5
|Jared Lesher
|15:45.648
|2:12.403
|Elderton, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Second Qualifying Sessions
250 Class
After a muddyish start to the day, the track started to come around for the second session. More sun will help soak up some of the moisture by the time the motos take place here in a few hours.
In the second 250 Class group B session, Julien Beaumer topped the field with a 2:03.928. In the second 250 Class group A session, it was Levi Kitchen leading around the track. Justin Cooper barely topped Haiden Deegan for the top time, Cooper finishing with a 1:59.545 and Deegan with a 1:59.608. Max Vohland, who topped the first A session, put down a 2:01.226. Cooper and Deegan's times from this session finished as P1 and P2 overall, respectively, as Vohland's session one time took third overall. Hunter Lawrence qualified 10th overall. The rookie trio of Julien Beaumer, Casey Cochran, and Mark Fineis qualified 16th, 24th, and 28th overall, respectively.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|16:02.428
|2:03.928
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Casey Cochran
|15:45.587
|2:05.453
|Portsmouth, VA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Vincent Varola
|16:14.348
|2:08.831
|Simi Valley, CA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Mark Fineis
|14:21.071
|2:09.468
|Indianapolis, IN
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Gage Stine
|16:46.797
|2:09.599
|Woodsboro, MD
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|15:37.150
|1:59.545
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|15:05.168
|1:59.608
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Max Vohland
|16:11.440
|2:01.226
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|16:33.243
|2:01.505
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Stilez Robertson
|15:22.883
|2:01.617
|Bakersfield, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|15:37.150
|1:59.545
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|15:05.168
|1:59.608
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Max Vohland
|16:27.442
|2:00.994
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|16:33.243
|2:01.505
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Stilez Robertson
|15:22.883
|2:01.617
|Bakersfield, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
450 Class
The second 450 Class group A qualifying session saw Jason Anderson leading the group around the circuit. A yellow track marker got knocked onto the tunnel roller jump after the finish line, but the track crew was able to get it off the main line before anything bad happened. Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Adam Cianciarulo were the only three riders to go sub-2:00, as the trio took the top spots at the checkered flag. Jett claimed P1 overall on the day with a blazing 1:57.084.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|15:43.066
|1:57.084
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|15:18.905
|1:59.403
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|16:25.794
|1:59.846
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Jason Anderson
|16:26.350
|2:00.139
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|15:26.286
|2:00.406
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ450F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dylan Wright
|15:39.347
|2:02.541
|Courtland, ON
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Crockett Myers
|15:52.643
|2:07.571
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Thomas Welch
|16:26.657
|2:08.279
|Charlotte Hall, MD
|KTM 350 SX-F
|4
|Cory Carsten
|15:53.829
|2:08.329
|Bayville, NJ
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Nicholas Laurie
|17:32.049
|2:08.910
|Waldorf, MD
|Yamaha YZ450F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|15:43.066
|1:57.084
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|15:11.503
|1:58.500
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|16:25.794
|1:59.846
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Jason Anderson
|16:26.350
|2:00.139
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|15:26.286
|2:00.406
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ450F