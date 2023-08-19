Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Budds Creek

Race Day Feed Budds Creek

August 19, 2023 8:00am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

And then there were two! Good morning race fans, welcome to the penultimate round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. With two rounds—and four total motos—remaining, the season is almost over, but there are a ton of storylines to follow in each class.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence has already clinched the title, but the #18 machine is looking towards completing a perfect season. The rest of the field has four more chances to stop Jett’s win streak. So, which will happen? Will Jett get two more this weekend, or will someone rise to the occasion and beat the #18? Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis were both in their best form last weekend. Jason Anderson won the overall here last year and the #21 was ripping last weekend, although first turn crashes ruined his chances at a good result. Maybe the #21 machine will be the first to beat Jett this year?

In the 250 Class, Hunter Lawrence entered last weekend with a three-point lead but left with a 22-point lead. With 100 points available still, a handful of riders are still in the championship fight, but they are going to need some back luck from the #96 machine. The 250 Class has seen some shuffling in the results column this year, which has provided some great action for fans. Plus, add in three new faces who are jumping into the pro scene this weekend: #929 Julien Beaumer (KTM), #705 Mark Fineis (GasGas), and #790 Casey Cochran (Husqvarna).

As far as the weather today, we are looking at a high of around 80 degrees Fahrenheit with sun all day long. This track is typically one of the hotter ones on the circuit when you throw in humidity and the lack of wind down on the track. We should be in for an ideal at the track. 

Budds Creek National weather
Budds Creek National weather

Check out today's full TV broadcast/streaming schedule.

Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

Riders will take to the track shortly for qualifying. 

First Qualifying Sessions

250 Class

When the 250 Class group B session took to the track, it was that rookie trio of Julien Beaumer, Casey Cochran, and Mark Fineis leading the results page. Beaumer had the top time (a 2:07.411) until Fineis put down a 2:06.927 on the very last lap to take P1 in the session. Cochran's 2:08.085 was third fastest.

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Mark Fineis Mark Fineis 16:53.8122:06.927 Indianapolis, IN United States GasGas MC 250F
2 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 16:11.4792:07.411 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
3 Casey Cochran Casey Cochran 16:35.2082:08.085 Portsmouth, VA United States Husqvarna FC 250
4 Vincent Varola Vincent Varola 16:39.9702:10.171 Simi Valley, CA United States Kawasaki KX250F
5 Kyle Wise Kyle Wise 16:49.9762:13.623 Modesto, CA United States Kawasaki KX250F
Full Results

The 250 Class A group took to the track, and it was Jalek Swoll leading the field on the results page early. Seth Hammaker took over P1 but then Tom Vialle took his 2:02.240 to the top of the board. On the seventh and final lap of the session, Maximus Vohland put down a 2:00.994 to take the top spot. Vialle’s 2:02.240 finished second in the session as Levi Kitchen (2:02.385), Hunter Lawrence (2:02.598), and Hammaker (2:02.617) all went sup 2:03.

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Max Vohland Max Vohland 16:27.4422:00.994 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
2 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 15:26.6622:02.240 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 15:51.0952:02.385 Washougal, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 15:38.7312:02.598 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF250R
5 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:31.7192:02.617 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250F
Full Results

450 Class

Chase Sexton (1:58.500) topped the first 450 Class A qualifying session over Jett Lawrence (1:59.251), and Justin Barcia (2:01.360). In the 450 Class group B session, Canadian Dylan Wright topped the session with a 2:06.506.

Motocross

Budds Creek - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 15:11.5031:58.500 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 15:13.1741:59.251 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
3 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 16:03.2402:01.360 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
4 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo 15:08.0382:01.929 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 15:55.0502:02.132 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

Budds Creek - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Dylan Wright Dylan Wright 15:04.8082:06.506 Courtland, ON Canada Honda CRF450R
2 Cory Carsten Cory Carsten 18:02.1662:09.262 Bayville, NJ United States Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Crockett Myers Crockett Myers 16:27.5862:09.866 KTM 450 SX-F
4 Thomas Welch Thomas Welch 16:14.3012:09.933 Charlotte Hall, MD United States KTM 350 SX-F
5 Jared Lesher Jared Lesher 15:45.6482:12.403 Elderton, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Second Qualifying Sessions

250 Class

After a muddyish start to the day, the track started to come around for the second session. More sun will help soak up some of the moisture by the time the motos take place here in a few hours. 

In the second 250 Class group B session, Julien Beaumer topped the field with a 2:03.928. In the second 250 Class group A session, it was Levi Kitchen leading around the track. Justin Cooper barely topped Haiden Deegan for the top time, Cooper finishing with a 1:59.545 and Deegan with a 1:59.608. Max Vohland, who topped the first A session, put down a 2:01.226. Cooper and Deegan's times from this session finished as P1 and P2 overall, respectively, as Vohland's session one time took third overall. Hunter Lawrence qualified 10th overall. The rookie trio of Julien Beaumer, Casey Cochran, and Mark Fineis qualified 16th, 24th, and 28th overall, respectively.

Motocross

Budds Creek - 250 Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 16:02.4282:03.928 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
2 Casey Cochran Casey Cochran 15:45.5872:05.453 Portsmouth, VA United States Husqvarna FC 250
3 Vincent Varola Vincent Varola 16:14.3482:08.831 Simi Valley, CA United States Kawasaki KX250F
4 Mark Fineis Mark Fineis 14:21.0712:09.468 Indianapolis, IN United States GasGas MC 250F
5 Gage Stine Gage Stine 16:46.7972:09.599 Woodsboro, MD United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Motocross

Budds Creek - 250 Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 15:37.1501:59.545 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 15:05.1681:59.608 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Max Vohland Max Vohland 16:11.4402:01.226 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:33.2432:01.505 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250F
5 Stilez Robertson Stilez Robertson 15:22.8832:01.617 Bakersfield, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Motocross

Budds Creek - 250 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 15:37.1501:59.545 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 15:05.1681:59.608 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Max Vohland Max Vohland 16:27.4422:00.994 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:33.2432:01.505 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250F
5 Stilez Robertson Stilez Robertson 15:22.8832:01.617 Bakersfield, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
  • Justin Cooper
    Justin Cooper Mitch Kendra
  • Justin Cooper
    Justin Cooper Mitch Kendra

450 Class

The second 450 Class group A qualifying session saw Jason Anderson leading the group around the circuit. A yellow track marker got knocked onto the tunnel roller jump after the finish line, but the track crew was able to get it off the main line before anything bad happened. Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Adam Cianciarulo were the only three riders to go sub-2:00, as the trio took the top spots at the checkered flag. Jett claimed P1 overall on the day with a blazing 1:57.084. 

Motocross

Budds Creek - 450 Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 15:43.0661:57.084 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 15:18.9051:59.403 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo 16:25.7941:59.846 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 16:26.3502:00.139 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 15:26.2862:00.406 Avignon, France France Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Motocross

Budds Creek - 450 Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Dylan Wright Dylan Wright 15:39.3472:02.541 Courtland, ON Canada Honda CRF450R
2 Crockett Myers Crockett Myers 15:52.6432:07.571 KTM 450 SX-F
3 Thomas Welch Thomas Welch 16:26.6572:08.279 Charlotte Hall, MD United States KTM 350 SX-F
4 Cory Carsten Cory Carsten 15:53.8292:08.329 Bayville, NJ United States Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Nicholas Laurie Nicholas Laurie 17:32.0492:08.910 Waldorf, MD United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Motocross

Budds Creek - 450 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 15:43.0661:57.084 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 15:11.5031:58.500 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo 16:25.7941:59.846 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 16:26.3502:00.139 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 15:26.2862:00.406 Avignon, France France Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
  • Jett Lawrence
    Jett Lawrence Mitch Kendra
  • Jett Lawrence
    Jett Lawrence Mitch Kendra
Good start to the morning from Budds Creek Motocross Park boss man Ezra Beasley.
Good start to the morning from Budds Creek Motocross Park boss man Ezra Beasley. Mitch Kendra



The October 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now