Jeff Emig Joins Viral Brand LLC, Debuted in New Goggle at Loretta Lynn’s

Viral Brand LLC is pleased to announce that Multi Time MX/SX Champion Jeff Emig has joined Viral Brand. Jeff will be a rider athlete and consultant and help to guide Viral Brand to the next level. Emig recently competed in the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, where he claimed the Senior (40+) and Masters (50+) titles at the Ranch, wearing the new Signature Series + goggles.

For more information, visit viralbrandmx.com.