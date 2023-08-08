Results Archive
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 13
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Aug 20
Jeff Emig Joins Viral Brand LLC, Debuted in New Goggle at Loretta Lynn’s

August 8, 2023 10:55am | by:

Viral Brand LLC is pleased to announce that Multi Time MX/SX Champion Jeff Emig has joined Viral Brand. Jeff will be a rider athlete and consultant and help to guide Viral Brand to the next level. Emig recently competed in the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, where he claimed the Senior (40+) and Masters (50+) titles at the Ranch, wearing the new Signature Series + goggles.

For more information, visit viralbrandmx.com.

Viral Brand LLC 
