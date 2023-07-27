Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Jul 31
On Track School’s Scholarship Race Comes to Loretta Lynn's

July 27, 2023 3:00pm | by:
The following press release is from On Track School: 

Community Support for Education Through Racing 

With the support of the AMA and MX Sports, the 1st-10th place winners from ten classes can earn funds toward educational expenses including tuition for any private K-12 school, vocational, or college tuition. Funds from generous donations within our industry are transferred into individual 529 education plans.

1st Place = $350 
2nd Place = $300 
3rd Place = $250
4th Place = $200
5th Place = 150
6th Place = $100
7th Place =$100
8th Place = $100
9th Place = $100
10 Place = $100

Scholarship Race Classes:
Micro 2 (4-6) Limited, Micro 3 (7-8), 65cc 7-9, 85cc 10-12 mod, Girls, Schoolboy 1, Schoolboy 2, College, 250 B Mod, 450 B Mod

To learn more about how you can earn educational scholarship dollars come visit the On Track School booth at Loretta Lynn’s or visit www.scholarshiprace.com.

We would like to thank our sponsors who helped make this event possible and look forward to earning more community support for our student athletes.

