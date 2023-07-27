Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Jul 31
Articles
Full Schedule

Jeffrey Herlings Returns to Racing at MXGP of Finland This Weekend

July 27, 2023 11:55am | by: &
Jeffrey Herlings Returns to Racing at MXGP of Finland This Weekend

A little over a month ago, Jeffrey Herlings suffered a fractured C5 vertebrae in his neck at the MXGP of Germany after a crash while leading moto one. That left him to pull out of the second moto to undergo tests. Now, KTM has confirmed the #84 will return to action for this weekend's round 14 MXGP of Finland. Despite competing in only nine of the first 13 rounds, Herlings is tied with Romain Febvre for the most overall wins this season at four apiece. Herlings has six moto wins to his name in 2023. He currently sits seventh in the MXGP standings, and indicates that instead of rushing back to try to salvage points, he decided to take the proper amount of time to heal up before returning to racing. But, while saying that, this is still a pretty quick bit of healing time for a neck injury!

The following press release is from KTM:

Herlings back in the game and anticipating MXGP of Finland return this weekend

The record-holder for most Grand Prix wins in the entire history of the FIM Motocross World Championship, Jeffrey Herlings, will ride his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 SX-F this weekend at Vantaa in Finland for round fourteen of the 2023 MXGP season.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has recovered sufficiently from the fractured neck vertebra he sustained as a result of a crash while leading round nine of nineteen in Germany. The winner of four Grands Prix this season (still the joint-highest total in 2023) missed rounds in Indonesia, Czech Republic and Belgium while he convalesced from the injury but received the all-clear from doctors this week to begin riding and will now attempt MXGP’s first visit to Vantaa this century.

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 665
2Romain Febvre France 566
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 506
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 481
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 480
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 444
7Jeffrey Herlings
Netherlands 386
8Alberto Forato Italy 331
9Valentin Guillod Switzerland 276
12Mattia Guadagnini Italy 203
Full Standings

The sandy nature of the Finnish course, located close to Helsinki, should play into Herlings’ favor but, instead of harboring ambitions of race results, #84 is merely looking to build-up his GP speed once more and place points on the board to improve his current standing of 7th. Finland represents the third fixture in three weeks for MXGP, so the Red Bull KTM ace will then have another two weeks to continue his comeback prep before round fifteen, the Grand Prix of Sweden, in mid-August.

Herlings claimed the MX2 Grand Prix of Finland at Hyvinkaa in 2014 but was on the sidelines for the return to the circuit in 2022 last year. He has six podiums from nine GP appearances in 2023 to-date.

Jeffrey Herlings:

“Once I knew the problem with my neck and back was going to need time and I’d sit out races then my only focus was to heal 100% before I came near the bike again. I know the physical and the mental cost of setbacks like this and I was determined to follow the doctor’s advice. If I couldn’t have the title this year then I wanted my health. I’m still in good shape so I hope it won’t take too long to get back at the front.” 

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Finland

     Sunday, July 30
    Lavanko
    Vantaa, Finland Finland
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      July 29 - 9:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      July 29 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      July 30 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      July 30 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      July 30 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      July 30 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
September 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now