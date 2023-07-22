Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Washougal Motocross Park in Washougal, Washington. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Today, the eighth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place at Washougal Motocross Park in Washougal, Washington. The Washougal National will be the final part of the first stretch of the championship, then two straight weekends off ahead of the Unadilla National will lead us into the final three races of the Pro Motocross season as the championship is flying by.

Weather today is expected to be in the high 70s to low 80s today with a lot of sun shining down on the facility.