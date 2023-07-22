Results Archive
Race Day Feed: Washougal

Race Day Feed Washougal

July 22, 2023 10:00am

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Washougal Motocross Park in Washougal, Washington. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Today, the eighth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place at Washougal Motocross Park in Washougal, Washington. The Washougal National will be the final part of the first stretch of the championship, then two straight weekends off ahead of the Unadilla National will lead us into the final three races of the Pro Motocross season as the championship is flying by.

Weather today is expected to be in the high 70s to low 80s today with a lot of sun shining down on the facility.

In terms of the championship, the Lawrence brothers still remain in control. In the 250 Class, Hunter Lawrence regained the championship lead with a rather dominant weekend in Minnesota. He has a 13-point lead over Haiden Deegan as the #96 looks to keep his momentum rolling into this final race before the two-week break. Deegan, his #238 and his teammates bikes decked out in special 1993 livery as Yamaha celebrates 50 years of the YZ motorcycle, is once again at a brand-new track. Washington natives Levi Kitchen and debutant Preston Boespflug will be racing their first pro races at their home track. Kitchen missed this event last year due to a wrist injury and Boespflug is making his pro debut ahead of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch next week in Tennessee.

In the 450 Class, Jett Lawrence has yet to lose a moto so far this year as he enters today with 14 straight moto wins as he has been putting on a clinic so far this season. The #18 enters today’s race with a commanding 81-point lead over Dylan Ferrandis in the championship. Chase Sexton has won the overall at Washougal Motocross Park the last two years as the #23 looks to become the first rider to top the #18 this season. Today also has some more excitement as Colt Nichols is competing in order to gain some qualifying points for the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs, plus a bunch of riders are competing today on 250cc two-strokes (Carson Brown, Jerry Robin, Jeremy Hand, Kevin Moranz, Justin Rodbell, Anthony Rodriguez, Brandon Ray, Gared Steinke, and more). With this being the last round before a two-week break, look to see who capitalizes and enters the break on a positive note.

Riders are taking to the track shortly as qualifying is about to begin. For more information, read our full injury report and check out our First Look preview video from Friday's press day.

And to tune in from home, here is the broadcast schedule for today as we have the first motos airing live on NBC starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

First Qualifying Sessions

250 Class

In the first qualifying session of the day, it was Preston Boespflug who topped the 250 group B board in his pro debut. The Washington native out down a 2:20:865, topping the session by six seconds over Brock Bennett's 2:26.124.

In the first 250 group A session of the day, Carson Mumford led the field on live timing and scoring until Haiden Deegan laid down a heater to move into P1. Late in the session, Justin Cooper topped the field with a 2:14.175 over Deegan’s best of 2:15.289.

Motocross

Washougal - 250 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Preston Boespflug Preston Boespflug 17:05.8772:20.865 Battle Ground, WA United States KTM 250 SX-F
2 Brock Bennett Brock Bennett 17:35.9912:26.124 KTM 250 SX-F
3 Jason Fichera Jason Fichera 16:32.7922:27.818 Santa Rosa Valley, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Colton Aeck Colton Aeck 15:09.5072:28.123 Granada Hills, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
5 Konnor Visger Konnor Visger 16:17.2372:28.823 Bellevue, MI United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Motocross

Washougal - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 15:56.8742:14.175 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 15:59.3582:15.289 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 15:19.2562:15.996 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250F
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 15:33.2092:16.080 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
5 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 17:16.3872:16.900 Suzuka, Japan Japan Kawasaki KX250F
Full Results
Preston Boespflug topped the 250 group B qualifying sessions in his pro debut.
Preston Boespflug topped the 250 group B qualifying sessions in his pro debut. Mitch Kendra

450 Class

As the 450 group A session took to the track, Josh Hill led the field on the course and on the live timing and scoring page. Jason Anderson and Freddie Noren on the scoring sheet were second and third on the scoring page. Carson Brown was the first two-stroke around the track as he led a handful of other 250cc two-stroke riders around the hilly circuit. Adam Cianciarulo jumped to first on the board but was then topped by Anderson. Chase Sexton made his heaters count as he moved into the top time. At the end of the session, Anderson (2:15.407) took the top spot from Sexton (2:15.801) as the duo were the only two riders to go under the 2:16 mark. Jett Lawrence's 2:16.488 was the third fastest of the session.

Gared Steinke (2:23.693) topped the 450 group B session aboard his Husqvarna TC 250 two-stroke over local Collin Jurin (2:24.304).

Motocross

Washougal - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 16:50.6572:15.407 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 17:34.6762:15.801 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 15:56.3852:16.488 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
4 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo 15:02.7212:16.851 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Derek Drake Derek Drake 17:34.2022:17.831 San Luis Obispo, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results
Motocross

Washougal - 450 Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Gared Steinke Gared Steinke 16:51.2752:23.693 Woodland, CA United States Husqvarna TC 250
2 Collin Jurin Collin Jurin 16:47.2362:24.304 Kirkland, WA United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Hayden Cordell Hayden Cordell 14:44.9122:25.423 Rochester, WA United States Honda CRF450R
4 Robert Martin Robert Martin 15:16.0862:26.653 Kelso, WA United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Ty Freehill Ty Freehill 15:30.6682:27.074 Rescue, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Second Qualifying Sessions

250 Class

Preston Boespflug again topped the 250 group B session with a 2:22.006 over Brock Bennett's 2:25.412. 

Hunter Lawrence was leading the 250 group A session with a 2:16.228 over Carson Mumford’s 2:16.394. Max Vohland moved into the top spot in the session with a 2:16.058. Towards the end of the session, Hunter Lawrence put in a 2:14.579 to move into P1. Austin Forkner moved into second in the session with a 2:15.818 on the final lap but on then RJ Hampshire came through with a heater of his own, a 2:15.432, to bump Forkner back to third in the session. Justin Cooper’s 2:14.175 from the first 250 A qualifying session will stand as the fastest overall qualifying time of the day. 

Cooper, Hunter Lawrence, Haiden Deegan, RJ Hampshire, and Austin Forkner round out the top five in overall qualifying. Boespflug's time from the first session sits him 20th in overall qualifying.

Motocross

Washougal - 250 Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Preston Boespflug Preston Boespflug 17:02.5462:22.006 Battle Ground, WA United States KTM 250 SX-F
2 Brock Bennett Brock Bennett 17:24.4442:25.412 KTM 250 SX-F
3 Colton Aeck Colton Aeck 17:11.5852:28.488 Granada Hills, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
4 Conner Lords Conner Lords 15:20.3192:29.919 Pocatello, ID United States KTM 250 SX-F
5 Konnor Visger Konnor Visger 15:57.0252:30.200 Bellevue, MI United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Motocross

Washougal - 250 Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 16:04.3252:14.579 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF250R
2 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 15:57.7742:15.432 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
3 Austin Forkner Austin Forkner 15:19.7802:15.818 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250F
4 Max Vohland Max Vohland 16:46.6342:15.985 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
5 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll 16:23.4812:16.197 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
Full Results
Motocross

Washougal - 250 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 15:56.8742:14.175 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 16:04.3252:14.579 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF250R
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 15:59.3582:15.289 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 15:57.7742:15.432 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
5 Austin Forkner Austin Forkner 15:19.7802:15.818 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250F
Full Results

450 Class

As the 450A group hit the track for their second set of qualifying, the track was drying out quick and the ruts that were laid down from the first sessions were starting to harden up. Jett Lawrence chose the exact same gameplan he had in the first session as he waited until nearly the whole field went before he followed in behind them to get a little bit of clear track.

It was once again Adam Cianciarulo who put the first true hot lap down as he shot to the top of the board with a 2:15.632. That time was only just slower than what his teammate Jason Anderson put down in the first qualifying session, but it soon didn’t matter. Jett Lawrence flew around on his fourth lap and shot down to a 2:14.510 to jump to the top by nearly a second. Nobody could match that pace from there as Jett Lawrence once again has qualified P1 as we head into the motos later.

Motocross

Washougal - 450 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Washougal MX Park
Washougal, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 15:26.2902:14.510 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 16:50.6572:15.407 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450
3 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo 17:30.6202:15.632 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 17:34.6762:15.801 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 16:32.9952:16.515 Avignon, France France Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
