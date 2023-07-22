Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Washougal Motocross Park in Washougal, Washington. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Good morning race fans! Today, the eighth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place at Washougal Motocross Park in Washougal, Washington. The Washougal National will be the final part of the first stretch of the championship, then two straight weekends off ahead of the Unadilla National will lead us into the final three races of the Pro Motocross season as the championship is flying by.
Weather today is expected to be in the high 70s to low 80s today with a lot of sun shining down on the facility.
In terms of the championship, the Lawrence brothers still remain in control. In the 250 Class, Hunter Lawrence regained the championship lead with a rather dominant weekend in Minnesota. He has a 13-point lead over Haiden Deegan as the #96 looks to keep his momentum rolling into this final race before the two-week break. Deegan, his #238 and his teammates bikes decked out in special 1993 livery as Yamaha celebrates 50 years of the YZ motorcycle, is once again at a brand-new track. Washington natives Levi Kitchen and debutant Preston Boespflug will be racing their first pro races at their home track. Kitchen missed this event last year due to a wrist injury and Boespflug is making his pro debut ahead of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch next week in Tennessee.
In the 450 Class, Jett Lawrence has yet to lose a moto so far this year as he enters today with 14 straight moto wins as he has been putting on a clinic so far this season. The #18 enters today’s race with a commanding 81-point lead over Dylan Ferrandis in the championship. Chase Sexton has won the overall at Washougal Motocross Park the last two years as the #23 looks to become the first rider to top the #18 this season. Today also has some more excitement as Colt Nichols is competing in order to gain some qualifying points for the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs, plus a bunch of riders are competing today on 250cc two-strokes (Carson Brown, Jerry Robin, Jeremy Hand, Kevin Moranz, Justin Rodbell, Anthony Rodriguez, Brandon Ray, Gared Steinke, and more). With this being the last round before a two-week break, look to see who capitalizes and enters the break on a positive note.
Riders are taking to the track shortly as qualifying is about to begin. For more information, read our full injury report and check out our First Look preview video from Friday's press day.
And to tune in from home, here is the broadcast schedule for today as we have the first motos airing live on NBC starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.
- Motocross
WashougalLive Now
- QualifyingLiveJuly 22 - 1:00 PM
- QualifyingLiveJuly 22 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 22 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 22 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 22 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 22 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 22 - 6:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 22 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 22 - 7:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 22 - 7:00 PM
- Next-Day ReairJuly 23 - 12:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirJuly 24 - 2:00 AM
-
First Qualifying Sessions
250 Class
In the first qualifying session of the day, it was Preston Boespflug who topped the 250 group B board in his pro debut. The Washington native out down a 2:20:865, topping the session by six seconds over Brock Bennett's 2:26.124.
In the first 250 group A session of the day, Carson Mumford led the field on live timing and scoring until Haiden Deegan laid down a heater to move into P1. Late in the session, Justin Cooper topped the field with a 2:14.175 over Deegan’s best of 2:15.289.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Preston Boespflug
|17:05.877
|2:20.865
|Battle Ground, WA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Brock Bennett
|17:35.991
|2:26.124
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Jason Fichera
|16:32.792
|2:27.818
|Santa Rosa Valley, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Colton Aeck
|15:09.507
|2:28.123
|Granada Hills, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Konnor Visger
|16:17.237
|2:28.823
|Bellevue, MI
|Honda CRF250R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|15:56.874
|2:14.175
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|15:59.358
|2:15.289
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|15:19.256
|2:15.996
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|15:33.209
|2:16.080
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|17:16.387
|2:16.900
|Suzuka, Japan
|Kawasaki KX250F
450 Class
As the 450 group A session took to the track, Josh Hill led the field on the course and on the live timing and scoring page. Jason Anderson and Freddie Noren on the scoring sheet were second and third on the scoring page. Carson Brown was the first two-stroke around the track as he led a handful of other 250cc two-stroke riders around the hilly circuit. Adam Cianciarulo jumped to first on the board but was then topped by Anderson. Chase Sexton made his heaters count as he moved into the top time. At the end of the session, Anderson (2:15.407) took the top spot from Sexton (2:15.801) as the duo were the only two riders to go under the 2:16 mark. Jett Lawrence's 2:16.488 was the third fastest of the session.
Gared Steinke (2:23.693) topped the 450 group B session aboard his Husqvarna TC 250 two-stroke over local Collin Jurin (2:24.304).
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|16:50.657
|2:15.407
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Chase Sexton
|17:34.676
|2:15.801
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|15:56.385
|2:16.488
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|15:02.721
|2:16.851
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Derek Drake
|17:34.202
|2:17.831
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Gared Steinke
|16:51.275
|2:23.693
|Woodland, CA
|Husqvarna TC 250
|2
|Collin Jurin
|16:47.236
|2:24.304
|Kirkland, WA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Hayden Cordell
|14:44.912
|2:25.423
|Rochester, WA
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Robert Martin
|15:16.086
|2:26.653
|Kelso, WA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Ty Freehill
|15:30.668
|2:27.074
|Rescue, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
Second Qualifying Sessions
250 Class
Preston Boespflug again topped the 250 group B session with a 2:22.006 over Brock Bennett's 2:25.412.
Hunter Lawrence was leading the 250 group A session with a 2:16.228 over Carson Mumford’s 2:16.394. Max Vohland moved into the top spot in the session with a 2:16.058. Towards the end of the session, Hunter Lawrence put in a 2:14.579 to move into P1. Austin Forkner moved into second in the session with a 2:15.818 on the final lap but on then RJ Hampshire came through with a heater of his own, a 2:15.432, to bump Forkner back to third in the session. Justin Cooper’s 2:14.175 from the first 250 A qualifying session will stand as the fastest overall qualifying time of the day.
Cooper, Hunter Lawrence, Haiden Deegan, RJ Hampshire, and Austin Forkner round out the top five in overall qualifying. Boespflug's time from the first session sits him 20th in overall qualifying.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Preston Boespflug
|17:02.546
|2:22.006
|Battle Ground, WA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Brock Bennett
|17:24.444
|2:25.412
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Colton Aeck
|17:11.585
|2:28.488
|Granada Hills, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Conner Lords
|15:20.319
|2:29.919
|Pocatello, ID
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Konnor Visger
|15:57.025
|2:30.200
|Bellevue, MI
|Honda CRF250R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:04.325
|2:14.579
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|15:57.774
|2:15.432
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3
|Austin Forkner
|15:19.780
|2:15.818
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Max Vohland
|16:46.634
|2:15.985
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|16:23.481
|2:16.197
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|15:56.874
|2:14.175
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:04.325
|2:14.579
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|15:59.358
|2:15.289
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|15:57.774
|2:15.432
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|5
|Austin Forkner
|15:19.780
|2:15.818
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
450 Class
As the 450A group hit the track for their second set of qualifying, the track was drying out quick and the ruts that were laid down from the first sessions were starting to harden up. Jett Lawrence chose the exact same gameplan he had in the first session as he waited until nearly the whole field went before he followed in behind them to get a little bit of clear track.
It was once again Adam Cianciarulo who put the first true hot lap down as he shot to the top of the board with a 2:15.632. That time was only just slower than what his teammate Jason Anderson put down in the first qualifying session, but it soon didn’t matter. Jett Lawrence flew around on his fourth lap and shot down to a 2:14.510 to jump to the top by nearly a second. Nobody could match that pace from there as Jett Lawrence once again has qualified P1 as we head into the motos later.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|15:26.290
|2:14.510
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|16:50.657
|2:15.407
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|17:30.620
|2:15.632
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Chase Sexton
|17:34.676
|2:15.801
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|16:32.995
|2:16.515
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ450F