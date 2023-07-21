Fly Racing Releases 2024 Gear Line, All-New Formula S Helmet

ADAPTIVE IMPACT SYSTEM (AIS)

12K carbon fiber shell produces an extremely lightweight shell with superior penetration resistance

Impact Energy Cells made of RHEON, the Impact Energy Cells

maximize absorption of low-speed linear and rotational impacts, reducing forces transmitted to the brain

Conehead® EPS Technology provides a softer liner whereby the cones help manage or absorb an impact force more efficiently. Six critical zones have been fine tuned for a progressive response to low-speed and high-speed impacts.

Expanded volume EPS means strategic areas of the helmet have

more impact absorbing EPS, more suspension between your head and the ground

CONSTRUCTION

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) chin bar creates an additional element of impact mitigation, and is used in the chin bar for its superior damage resistance, and energy absorbing properties

Clavicle shell relief zone creates a soft zone filled with EPS and EPP to aid in reducing clavicle injuries

Custom molded rubber trim with integrated nose guard

Comfort liner and quick release cheek pads are made of washable moisture-wicking, anti-microbial material

WEIGHT

1290 grams +/-50g (size MD/LG), 2.8 pounds +/-0.11lb (size MD/LG)

VENTILATION

True Functional Ventilation (TFV)-When in motion, air is forced through multiple air intake vents, then passed through aligned vent channels in the EPS and exits out multiple rear exhaust vents

STANDARD

06 / DOT approved

FORMULA S MARKETING HIGHLIGHTS

At the core of the Formula S technology is the Quin device. Quin specializes in crash detection for motorcyclists and has been helping riders get help in emergencies since 2018.

Every FLY Formula S helmet features Automatic Crash Detection, an S.O.S. Beacon button, emergency alerts and the option for a direct link to 911 emergency services supported by a 5-diamond level monitoring center.

In the case of an emergency, FLY sends mission critical location, health, and safety data to the rider’s trusted circle and 911*. Alerts are sent to emergency contacts via e-mail and push notification. APEX members receive ability to send alerts via SMS and Q-Protect an additional, 5-diamond level monitoring call center support.

Q Protect provides professional monitoring and emergency dispatch for riders who want to entrust their safety to experts instead of friends and family alone. Q Protect links emergency data including name, accident location, vehicle info, medical and health info and impact analytics to local 911 Public Safety Answering Points most capable of rapid response. *Q Protect is currently only available in the United States of America

Crash Pro provides impact analytics including speed at impact, speed comparison before and after impact, distance traveled after impact, and impact data to APEX members.

For every non-crash emergency, a rider can manually trigger the S.O.S. Beacon through the panic button in the FLY app or by tapping the helmet 4 times.

Your smart helmet won’t call for help for every drop, ding, or bump. The algorithm identifies drops and send you an alert to check your helmet for damage.

Technology is always evolving, and the FLY app can push updates to the helmet wirelessly as the algorithm is continuously improved and additional analytics are developed.

Data at your fingertips to help you reach your goals - whether it’s safer, smoother riding, or faster track times. Record your rides and track your speed - max and average, ride time, consistency, hard braking, rapid acceleration, and more.

The Q-Score is a metric of the frequency, consistency, and safe habits of each ride. The higher the score, the safer and more consistent the ride style.

The Quin device uses five scientific grade sensors to evaluate data during use and detect crash situations. Data can be shared with FLY’s analytics team to enhance algorithms and metrics. Thereby constantly improving safety of riders and expanding data metrics to improve performance on the track, trail, and road.

LED indicator lights visible from exterior of helmet.

Bluetooth 5.0 guaranteed radio range of 20 meters to ensure a stable connection to the smartphone.

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Two-hour fast charge mode via Micro USB and up to 45* days battery life enhanced by automatic sleep and rise to wake functions. (*Estimated battery life with 2 hours of daily usage. Up to 60 days based on usage)

Device sleeps automatically after 5 minutes if the app does not detect any movement, or if connection with the hardware is lost for more than 1 minute, and wakes at the first detection of movement to optimize battery life.

For more information, visit www.flyracing.com.