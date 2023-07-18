Washington native Preston Boespflug has announced he will make his pro debut at this weekend’s Washougal National round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Boespflug joined the KTM program at the end of December 2022 after one year with the Team Green Kawasaki squad.

This weekend, the KTM Orange Brigade rider will be competing aboard a #506 KTM 250 SX-F instead of his usual #28.

Check out this post from 2020 where locals Boespflug and Levi Kitchen were pulling off some impressive lines through the whoops section at their local track Washougal Motocross Park.

Boespflug finished 5-4 for third overall at the MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine at RedBud MX earlier this month. At this year’s the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Boespflug is set to compete in the 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport classes (as #93 this year).

The PNW native’s Instagram post is below: