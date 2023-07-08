Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Good morning race fans! Today, the sixth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts. The Southwick National will mark the halfway mark on the 11-round AMA Motocross championship, which seems to be flying right by.
Weather today is expected to be in the mid-to-high 80s with a possibility of rain. It might get nice and humid for the boys (and Jordan Jarvis) today! The Massachusetts sand will sure be a tough task to handle by itself, but throw in some the baking sun and some humidity as well...Good luck!
In terms of the championship, the Lawrence brothers remain in control. In the 250 Class, Hunter Lawrence had a 1-DNF day last weekend in Michigan after a first turn crash in moto two. His strong start to the season left him with an 11-point buffer over P2 Haiden Deegan in the standings, as the Yamaha-mounted rookie picked up his maiden overall win. Hunter is in for today’s race, although he might be a little banged up still from that crash. He entered the season with a rib injury, and he took a pretty hard hit. We will see what kinda of condition "Hunta" is in today when he takes to the sandy circuit where he claimed his maiden Pro Motocross overall win at in 2021.
Throwback: Hunter Lawrence at the 2021 Southwick National, site of his maiden @ProMotocross overall win with a 1-1 day. 📸 for @racerxonline. #ProMotocross #Motocross #MX2023 #2023SouthwickMX pic.twitter.com/dr4OfhJozE— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) July 8, 2023
As mentioned, Deegan is coming off of his maiden win as he looks to keep the #96 within reach. A few other things to note in the 250 Class: Jo Shimoda earned his maiden overall podium here in 2021; Levi Kitchen (who won the second moto at RedBud last Saturday) rode an excellent moto here last summer as he challenged Jett Lawrence; Tom Vialle is a strong sand rider and could earn his maiden overall podium here; Jimmy Decotis is making his return to racing and competing in Pro Motocross for the first time since August 18, 2018; local native/GNCCer Josh Toth is looking to qualify for his first ever AMA Motocross motos aboard a #426 GasGas MC 250F. Here is the entry list for today's race.
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Kawasaki KX250F
|32
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|33
|
Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|34
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
In the 450 Class, Jett Lawrence has yet to lose a moto so far this year as he enters today ten-for-ten in his rookie premier class motocross season. He was challenged last race by both Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis, both who have done well here in the past. Jettson enters the day with a 57-point gap over Ferrandis and a 76-point gap over Aaron Plessinger, so if Jett’s perfect season ends, he knows big picture the championship is more important than the win streak. So will today be the day his streak ends? Or will he leave with yet another 1-1 day?
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ450F
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
Riders are taking to the track shortly as qualifying is about to begin. For an update on who is sidelined this weekend with injury, check out our injury report.
And to tune in from home, here is the broadcast schedule for today as we have the first motos airing live on NBC starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
- Motocross
SouthwickLive Now
- QualifyingLiveJuly 8 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 8 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 8 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 8 - 3:15 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 8 - 4:15 PM
- Monday Re-AirJuly 10 - 2:00 AM
