Race Day Feed: Southwick

Race Day Feed Southwick

July 8, 2023 7:35am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Today, the sixth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts. The Southwick National will mark the halfway mark on the 11-round AMA Motocross championship, which seems to be flying right by.

Weather today is expected to be in the mid-to-high 80s with a possibility of rain. It might get nice and humid for the boys (and Jordan Jarvis) today! The Massachusetts sand will sure be a tough task to handle by itself, but throw in some the baking sun and some humidity as well...Good luck!

"This is no highway." Align Media

In terms of the championship, the Lawrence brothers remain in control. In the 250 Class, Hunter Lawrence had a 1-DNF day last weekend in Michigan after a first turn crash in moto two. His strong start to the season left him with an 11-point buffer over P2 Haiden Deegan in the standings, as the Yamaha-mounted rookie picked up his maiden overall win. Hunter is in for today’s race, although he might be a little banged up still from that crash. He entered the season with a rib injury, and he took a pretty hard hit. We will see what kinda of condition "Hunta" is in today when he takes to the sandy circuit where he claimed his maiden Pro Motocross overall win at in 2021.

As mentioned, Deegan is coming off of his maiden win as he looks to keep the #96 within reach. A few other things to note in the 250 Class: Jo Shimoda earned his maiden overall podium here in 2021; Levi Kitchen (who won the second moto at RedBud last Saturday) rode an excellent moto here last summer as he challenged Jett Lawrence; Tom Vialle is a strong sand rider and could earn his maiden overall podium here; Jimmy Decotis is making his return to racing and competing in Pro Motocross for the first time since August 18, 2018; local native/GNCCer Josh Toth is looking to qualify for his first ever AMA Motocross motos aboard a #426 GasGas MC 250F. Here is the entry list for today's race.

Motocross

Southwick - 250 Provisional Entry List

Live Now
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Revised: July 7 2023 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Kawasaki KX250F
32 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
33 Pierce Brown
Pierce Brown 		Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
34 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Entry List

In the 450 Class, Jett Lawrence has yet to lose a moto so far this year as he enters today ten-for-ten in his rookie premier class motocross season. He was challenged last race by both Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis, both who have done well here in the past. Jettson enters the day with a 57-point gap over Ferrandis and a 76-point gap over Aaron Plessinger, so if Jett’s perfect season ends, he knows big picture the championship is more important than the win streak. So will today be the day his streak ends? Or will he leave with yet another 1-1 day?

Motocross

Southwick - 450 Provisional Entry List

Live Now
The Wick 338
Southwick, MA United States
Revised: July 7 2023 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Yamaha YZ450F
18 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Riders are taking to the track shortly as qualifying is about to begin. For an update on who is sidelined this weekend with injury, check out our injury report.

And to tune in from home, here is the broadcast schedule for today as we have the first motos airing live on NBC starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

