The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Today, the sixth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts. The Southwick National will mark the halfway mark on the 11-round AMA Motocross championship, which seems to be flying right by.

Weather today is expected to be in the mid-to-high 80s with a possibility of rain. It might get nice and humid for the boys (and Jordan Jarvis) today! The Massachusetts sand will sure be a tough task to handle by itself, but throw in some the baking sun and some humidity as well...Good luck!