Reloaded

After missing three races and being off the bike for a while, there was no way Chase Sexton was going to come into RedBud at 100 percent. Yes, he was fast and ended up on the podium, but even Sexton himself said afterward that he wasn’t happy with the way he rode. Well, he’s got a race under his belt now and should be closer to his potential this weekend. We’ll see if he can give Jett Lawrence a fight at Southwick. -Aaron Hansel

Closing the Gap

Dylan Ferrandis has been steadily improving since the first gate drop of the summer, and at RedBud he may have been as good as we’ve seen him yet this season. At one point he was even creeping up on Jett Lawrence and found himself in the same sections at times. Afterward, Ferrandis said, “I think there is room to beat him [Lawrence], but we’re going to have to be perfect.” If Ferrandis can get a holeshot at Southwick, might it result in the biggest challenge Lawrence has faced so far? -Hansel

From Up-and-Comer to Contender

Things can happen in a hurry in racing, and the second 250 moto at RedBud is proof of that. Hunter Lawrence, who held a big points lead before the second moto, got caught up in a first-turn pileup and was unable to finish the race. Fortunately, he’s okay, but the damage in points is real, and now Haiden Deegan is only 11 points back of Lawrence. If Deegan, who just seems to get better moto by moto, can put together some heroic riding at Southwick, we could be looking at a big plot twist this weekend. -Hansel