Reloaded
After missing three races and being off the bike for a while, there was no way Chase Sexton was going to come into RedBud at 100 percent. Yes, he was fast and ended up on the podium, but even Sexton himself said afterward that he wasn’t happy with the way he rode. Well, he’s got a race under his belt now and should be closer to his potential this weekend. We’ll see if he can give Jett Lawrence a fight at Southwick. -Aaron Hansel
Closing the Gap
Dylan Ferrandis has been steadily improving since the first gate drop of the summer, and at RedBud he may have been as good as we’ve seen him yet this season. At one point he was even creeping up on Jett Lawrence and found himself in the same sections at times. Afterward, Ferrandis said, “I think there is room to beat him [Lawrence], but we’re going to have to be perfect.” If Ferrandis can get a holeshot at Southwick, might it result in the biggest challenge Lawrence has faced so far? -Hansel
From Up-and-Comer to Contender
Things can happen in a hurry in racing, and the second 250 moto at RedBud is proof of that. Hunter Lawrence, who held a big points lead before the second moto, got caught up in a first-turn pileup and was unable to finish the race. Fortunately, he’s okay, but the damage in points is real, and now Haiden Deegan is only 11 points back of Lawrence. If Deegan, who just seems to get better moto by moto, can put together some heroic riding at Southwick, we could be looking at a big plot twist this weekend. -Hansel
Southwick National TV Schedule
SouthwickLive Now
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 8 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 8 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 8 - 3:15 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 8 - 4:15 PM
- Monday Re-AirJuly 10 - 2:00 AM
Change in Tactics
All season we’ve seen Hunter Lawrence calmly deal with coming through the pack when he didn’t get the best start, and snagging wins when the starts were good. The result was four consecutive overall wins and a big points lead coming into RedBud. Well, as mentioned above, that big points lead has shrunk to 11, and Lawrence likely will be dealing with some pain at Southwick after that big crash on the start last week. Will he focus on simply getting good points at Southwick, or will he come out swinging in an effort to extend his points leads? -Hansel
Get that Start
Levi Kitchen has long maintained that, if he can get a good start, he can run at the front. Well, he backed it up once again in the second moto at RedBud, that’s for sure! That ride was easily one of Kitchen’s best performances, and the most dominant. We’ve seen riders break out and go on a streak after winning motos—will Kitchen do the same? -Hansel
Up and Down
If you look at Tom Vialle’s (and Kitchen’s too, for that matter) moto history this season, it’s mostly so-so first motos followed by much better second motos. It was true at RedBud too, where he went 9-2 after tangling with Ryder DiFrancesco in the first moto. Vialle is starting to look sharper out there, so don’t be surprised if he finally puts together two great motos at Southwick. -Hansel
Back on Track
We’ve seen some nice rides here and there from Jo Shimoda this summer, but so far, the flash hasn’t been consistent, and at RedBud it wasn’t there. The Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider went 8-5 last weekend, which is below the level he’s capable of. He made things harder for himself when he gained position after going off the track and was penalized a position in the first moto. Shimoda is capable of dicing at the front, we’ll see if he can get back up there at Southwick. -Hansel
AP
Some riders, like Aaron Plessinger, do better the gnarlier the track gets. AP, who sits third in overall points, finished third at Southwick in 2022. After a couple of weekends off the box he will be looking to get back up there, and Southwick is just the track for him to do it. – Sarah Whitmore
Halfway
We are pretty much at the halfway point of the season (with only 11 rounds, halfway will be after the first motos at Southwick). Justin Cooper was a title favorite coming in, as he took off most of supercross to prepare for the outdoor season. Missing High Point due to a qualifying crash definitely hurt his points, so if he has any chance at all he had better start picking off some moto, and overall, wins here soon. Can he turn it around at Southwick? -Whitmore
Locals Only
Southwick is the one track where the local privateers have the biggest advantage. They’ll be battling up toward the front, and with an earlier track time, do not be surprised if they get one of the fastest times in qualifying. Rumor has it that local favorite Jimmy Decotis is back out of retirement for this one round, how will he and the other locals end up? -Whitmore