Justin Cooper has to be so frustrated that he crashed at High Point. With Lawrence’s DNF, he’d be in the points lead (one would assume) but yeah, he’s not. At Redbud you have to think he wasn’t 100 percent, after all he could “only” get second fastest qualifier behind his rookie teammate Daxton Bennick (who had better track conditions but still, it’s Justin Cooper!) and in the motos he was good but not great. Between Kitchen and Cooper, the Star Yamaha management can probably figure out how the motos are gonna go approximately 50 feet out of the gate.

Tom Vialle’s been good this summer, his first in the USA after a couple of MX2 World titles. I’ve been a bit surprised that his renowned starting skills haven’t followed him over to the USA but then again, his GP bike didn’t follow him over here. I hear he’s been asking some questions about how he can get his USA spec bike closer to the one he had in Europe. I think he’s going to be let down a bit by the answer. But anyway, Tom’s had a pair of seconds and a pair of thirds in motos so I think he’s doing pretty well. Looking back at another French rider who was a two-time MX2 champion on a KTM, Marvin Musquin, shows that at this point in his rookie year, he had a couple of fourths in motos so there’s that I suppose.

Also, poor Tom-Tom because in the first moto he was in third when Ryder D decided that he wanted to outside AND inside before the finish and they both went down. Oh, what could’ve been for Vialle.

Some other news and notes from RedBud:

Privateers continue to crush it out there in the 450’s. We got Ty Masterpool running second and third for ten out of the seventeen laps before settling for sixth, and then his bike broke. Garrett Marchbanks scored another top five and it looks very easy for him to stay up there. Lorenzo Locurcio should’ve gone 8-7 on the day on his PulpMX/Wildcat Racing ride but his shock bolt fell out late in moto two. Phil Nicoletti had a solid day and Jose Butron had his best overall day since the opener.

Jason Anderson came back and looked tired but hey, you gotta start somewhere, right? 5-7 on the day and probably a few FML’s as the track got rougher and the temperatures got higher. Think he was wondering who the hell Masterpool and Locurcio were?