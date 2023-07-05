That first moto I feel like there was a group of four riders ahead of you, you kind of faded off of them and then got back up to them late, did you find lines or what was it?

No honestly I faded off of them because I tried to take a couple of cool laps just to try to manage and then I knew that when they battled and stuff they would kind of slow down a little bit, and then I was just trying to find some lines where I wouldn’t have to put too much energy into a pass. For a while there I came up on AP [Aaron Plessinger] those last couple of laps and all my lines that were good I almost passed him a couple of times and then he was smart enough to take those lines because he could hear me behind him on that last lap. So, it kind of took the wind out of my sails. But to be P5 the first race, it was a hot one, I knew that second one was going to be tough on me. But we have another week and we’ll see how we show up next weekend.

What did you think of this racetrack? They made a couple of changes for the 50th anniversary, did you like what they did to it?

Not really. I didn’t really like what they did in the LaRocco’s Leap area, the rest of the track, like the start and stuff, that didn’t bother me at all. But the LaRocco’s Leap area I like the OG style where you come off of the tabletop into the whoops and then the 180 before LaRocco’s Leap.

I feel like they dug that turn as deep as they could dig it for you guys, it's like everyone was paddling through there.

It's like they dug out all of the mud from the rest of the track and put it in that corner. It really made it really tough for a 450, which is rare.