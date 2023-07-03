You looked like you were pushing the second moto. You mentioned comfortability and stuff and just kind of finding your flow. We saw a couple bobbles there early when Dylan was catching you. Can you talk about the race management again? We saw you looking back over the jumps. Just talk about pushing it but also staying on two wheels and that mindset there.

Yeah. I was obviously trying just to find my pace, and a few times it’s got a little bit off balance from just catching a foot peg in the ruts, because they were so deep. I don’t really get to see where Dylan is the whole time. A few times you just get to look back and see where he’s at. I feel like that helps me manage a lot. That section I can see he’s a bit faster, that section I’m a bit faster. So, it’s just all going towards where I’m better and where he’s better. He’s a tough competitor. He definitely pushes to the end, so it’s hard to try and figure out where you’re better and that stuff. The biggest thing I tried to focus on was just trying to hit my marks and just make sure I get that flow and started trying to time bumps and not try to smash everything. Obviously, I’m not as big and heavy a guy as some of the other lads, so I got to be a lot smarter because the bike punches back if I try to push it too much.

We saw your brother go down. Obviously anybody seeing a rider go down, nobody wants to see anyone go down, but knowing how tight you guys are, how do you remain focused for your race that’s coming up and how do you manage your emotions and not overthink everything? Talk a little bit about that mentality.

I think out of all the times that Hunter has actually raced and has gotten injured and I’ve been racing that day, I’ve won that day. Like a different Jett comes out. Thankfully we didn’t have to bring that out. He was okay enough. I got to see him before I went out. Thank God he’s okay. He ended up getting a bad jump and some other guys just not being aware there’s other racers on the gate. That’s why I didn’t like the 250 class much. Not many guys race with their heads. At least the guys in 450 are smart enough to know when to push or when not to. That’s the thing with 250. You end up dealing with younger kids who aren’t as smart and don’t have as much experience.

For all three of you guys, Motocross of Nations was here last year. You guys all raced for your respective countries. If you were to be picked again for Motocross of Nations, what would that mean to you guys?

I would say so. I feel like obviously Dylan is one of the top French guys, and same with Chase [for the Americans]. There’s not many Australians, so I guess I’d have to go also! [Laughs] We’ve got Hunter and I doing it, most likely. It will be fun.