The following press release is from Moto Infront Racing:

Febvre and L.Coenen finally find their way to victory in Sumbawa – Indonesia

Sumbawa (Indonesia) – The tenth round of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship marked the first round of the double header in Indonesia in the stunning venue of Sumbawa – Samota for the MNC MXGP of Sumbawa – Indonesia.

In MXGP it was Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre who came out victorious for the first time of the season in front of Red Plate Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer.

In MX2 it was another first as Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen got his first career victory in style with a perfect hat-trick ahead of his countrymen Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Liam Everts and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts for the first full Belgium podium since 2014 in Talavera where Clement Desalle won in front of Jeremy Van Horebeek and Kevin Strijbos.

The racing day was launched by the Opening Press Conference attended by David Luongo, Infront Moto Racing CEO, Antonio Alia Portela, FIM/CMS Director, MXGP Sumbawa-Lombok Coordinator Ir. H. Ridwan Syah, M.Sc, M.M, M.TP and the Vice Regent of Sumbawa Dewi Noviany, S.Pd.,M.Pd. The all took the time to greet and welcome everyone to Sumbawa and highlighted the joy to comeback to Indonesia for another year of motocross Grand Prix.

MXGP

In race 1, Romain Febvre was the quickest out of the gate as he took the FOX Holeshot and kept going with the lead. Febvre looked like he was going to continue his domination on the Sumbawa-Samota circuit. Jorge Prado who followed him from the start, never lost sight of Febvre for a while but Febvre kept a fast pace to create a 5 seconds gap with Prado. However, everything got shaken up on lap 13 of 17 when Febvre lost the control of his bike on the down slope and went down to see Prado pass him and take the lead. Prado was never caught and could finish the race as the winner. Febvre had regrouped and was able to keep Jeremy Seewer at bay to stay 2nd in the end.

Seewer had a strong race and was able to ride in 3rd position for the whole race. His teammate Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff also made a very good showing as he quickly overtook Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Mitch Evans on lap 2 to move up to 4th. Coldenhoff paced got better as the race went on but couldn’t manage to pass Seewer and finished 4th. Unfortunately for Evans, he could not contain Team HRC’s Rubén Fernández on lap 3 and moved down to 6th. As he gets his rhythm back the Australian started to fade a bit moving down to 9th in the end but showed great pace.