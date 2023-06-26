Were you caught in the middle a little bit or was everybody cool? Like it was fine? Everybody at Honda and everybody else was good?

Yeah. Everybody was actually really cool and super supportive and everything. Just to keep it black and white, the fact that Honda didn’t pay me for that was kind of what gave me the freedom. It was basically a two-week leave of absence. So I think that was kind of the paperwork to say, they’re not really supporting Jordan. He’s just taking a little vacation. So, on that sense it made everything work. On a selfish note, of course I was down to go do that and to go to two countries I’ve never been to. So, that was enjoyable.

At Honda, you guys are contractors. You sign the one-year or two-year deals, right? When Ken was out, were you stressed? Or did Lars or someone come to you early on and be like, ‘We want you. We’re going to keep you. Whoever we hire, you’re going to be the guy.’ Sometimes there is that changeover. Teams aren’t doing it as much as they used to, but you are still working for a contract every year.

Yes. I’d say every July, August of every year, if you’re on a one-year contract you do start putting your feelers out. You go to your team first because you want to stay, you’re happy. But sometimes you get weird vibes and sometimes you start shopping. That’s just the way the industry is. You’re always trying to play out who’s going where. It’s kind of like in football or basketball. You have your big fish and you kind of wait to see where those guys are going to land. That kind of sets the whole bracket for the rest of the industry. Then the other riders start getting their deals done. Same thing, same hierarchy kind of happens as mechanics, too.

Once those rides get set, you’ve got some of your big fish in mechanics. If you know a higher-ranking guy on another team is looking for something, or is ready to make a move, everybody kind of stops and waits for him to make this decision, as it sounds. I’ve been super lucky and fortunate. I always give them that early. As far as Honda and Lars, there was never a question. It was, ‘Hey if Ken moves on, we always have a spot here for you. It that’s with a rider or not with a rider, we will have a position because we appreciate you.’ So that was something that I kind of had in my back pocket. I never really saw myself leaving Honda.

You’ve been in the game for a while. I don't know if you’ve been around long enough. For many years, especially in the ‘90s, Honda was really considered the no-fun team. It was very strict, very corporate. The team managers weren’t very friendly. Then it loosened up a little bit here and there, but it’s always kind of had that Honda ‘We’re better than everybody’ vibe. Just a general vibe. That was the old days. I have to say the guys now, and I think Lars had a lot to do with it, even Erik [Kehoe] when he was there helped it out. I have got to say, in the last ten years, whatever it is, everybody at Honda has shed that reputation. You guys are a nice bunch of guys, a good bunch of guys. It goes a long way from guys there just staring holes through you, you know, back in the day. I think you guys seem like a great team. Everyone seems to get along. Everybody seems really, really cool. Nice scene you’ve got there.

For sure. I remember kind of coming up as a privateer mechanic, so to speak, when Toronto maybe 2011 I had to come over to the Honda truck to get some parts. Definitely kind of one of those weird vibes. Even as late as ’15, ’16, something like that. I remember it was still almost kind of a stand-offish vibe. It was not unlike a prison. That’s a little strong. You know what I mean. It was like, ‘You’re really not welcome here. Stand outside the tent.’ I guess Kehoe helped transfer that a little bit. He was still, I would say, a little bit more strict than Lars. Lars is pretty loose and free on some of that stuff. Now, there are days when our Honda hospitality or the freedom around there will kind of rival the TLD hospitality back in its heyday. So, there could be some traffic in there now, for sure.

Yeah. And the Lawrence brothers help, right? They’re young kids. They’re popular, everybody is coming around. I feel like the vibe is good.

Yeah, for sure. Everybody has got an entourage now so that brings a group of people there. It’s just more heads under the team, and you have to make room for them. Where do you draw the line? Who can come in, who can’t? Once you get into that, there’s all kinds of things that come with that.