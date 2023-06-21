Remembering Chris

Last week, we were saddened to hear the news that Chris "Dang" McAvoy had passed. Dang rose to prominence in this industry as a young team manager for the Yamaha of Troy team during Jason Lawrence's glory days, helping guide the program to the 2009 250 West Region Supercross Championship. When YoT eventually went away, McAvoy continued contributing to several teams and brands within the industry, including his most recent role as District Sales Manager, PG&A for KTM Corporation. More than that, Chris was an honest, fun, friendly personality at the races and within the industry.

RIP, Dang.

The following is from Chris McAvoy’s family…