Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2023 High Point National. Well the weather and Ken Roczen showed up to try to spoil Jett Lawrence's party but the young Aussie remained perfect through four rounds. Jason Weigandt and Mitch Kendra break it all down and bring on some special guests as well as interview several of the riders about their days.

Film by Tom Journet.

