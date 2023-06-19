Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
Articles
Upcoming
WSX
British GP
Sat Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok (Indonesia)
Sun Jul 2
Articles
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: High Point

June 19, 2023 2:35pm | by: , &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2023 High Point National. Well the weather and Ken Roczen showed up to try to spoil Jett Lawrence's party but the young Aussie remained perfect through four rounds. Jason Weigandt and Mitch Kendra break it all down and bring on some special guests as well as interview several of the riders about their days.

Film by Tom Journet.

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea is Real brewed Tea with a Kick! If you want to hang at the Twisted Tea factory Suzuki hauler like I do, visit TwistedTeaMX.com and enter to win a VIP experience this summer at the Pro Outdoor series from our friends at Twisted Tea. Keep it Twisted!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

