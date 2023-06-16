Unfortunately, a massive crash took down several riders off the start of 250 Moto 1 at Thunder Valley and it resulted in some injuries as well. For Race Examination today, we take a look at what exactly happened in that big crash that made it so bad, as well as examine Ty Masterpool's first turn slideout in 450 Moto 1, Aaron Plessinger and Dylan Ferrandis colliding, Justin Cooper falling from the lead in 250 Moto 2, and revisiting Grant Harlan's remarkable save.

Film: Peacock

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

