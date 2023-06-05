Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic. It was a hot one in Hangtown and Jett Lawrence brought the heat again as he went 1-1 in the 450 class, but the stories are flowing throughout other parts of the series. Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer break it all down with Jose Butron, Lorenzo Locurcio, Kyle Chisholm, and Fredrik Noren.

Film by Tom Journet.

