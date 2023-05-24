SEVEN FOR SEVEN

When the season kicked off with two different winners in the first two rounds, many people began to speculate that someone would repeat by the fourth round. Then there would be another winner, and another, and after six rounds the series would see six different winners in the first six rounds for the first time in history (in addition to the first time there would ever be six different winners in an entire season!)

The vibe really changed coming into The John Penton. Instead of saying ‘alright, this is where someone repeats’, the overall feeling became ‘there are still some guys who can win this’. The 2021 and 2022 editions of The John Penton were won by 2010 GNCC champ, Josh Strang which immediately made him a favorite to become the seventh different winner of the season. Additionally, last year’s Burr Oak GNCC which also took place at Sunday Creek Raceway (the home of The John Penton) was won by eventual 2022 GNCC champ, Jordan Ashburn.

When the green flag flew it would be Ricky Russell leading the way on the opening lap before running into issues on lap two and dropping all the way back to eighth place in the XC1 class. It would then be Jordan Ashburn taking over the lead for a lap before Steward Baylor would find his way into lead on lap three. Baylor would continue to hold that lead through lap four, but Ashburn would stay right on Baylor’s rear wheel challenging for the overall win. On the final lap, Ashburn made the pass for the lead and would hold that lead all the way to the checkered flag to become the seventh different winner in seven different rounds.

Baylor would cross the finish line in the second-place spot, still hot on Ashburn’s heels finishing just over one second behind. Last round’s winner, Johnny Girroir, would work his way into the third-place spot on lap two and consistently stay there throughout the entire race. Josh Strang would end the day in the fourth-place spot, just over one second behind Girroir with Craig Delong rounding out the top five of the XC1 class.

In the hunt for the GNCC National Championship, Steward Baylor has now found his way back into the lead. Baylor holds a ten-point lead over Craig Delong, while Ben Kelley had a devastating John Penton round, finishing 33rd place overall and scoring zero points which dropped him to third place and 19-points out of the lead. Jordan Ashburn sits in the fourth-place spot with Grant Baylor rounding out the top five.