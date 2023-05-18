The much-anticipated new Dunlop MX34 tire is here and our own testing guru Kris Keefer headed out to LACR to give us the low-down. Dunlop has a huge presence in American motocross and supercross already, so what makes these MX34 tires better? Keefer, his son Aden, and friend Eddie Laret hit the track to provide feedback. How is the new tire? Let's find out!

Host: Kris Keefer

Video: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby