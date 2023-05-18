Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Racer X Films: New Dunlop MX34 Tire Intro

May 18, 2023 11:30am | by: , &

The much-anticipated new Dunlop MX34 tire is here and our own testing guru Kris Keefer headed out to LACR to give us the low-down. Dunlop has a huge presence in American motocross and supercross already, so what makes these MX34 tires better? Keefer, his son Aden, and friend Eddie Laret hit the track to provide feedback. How is the new tire? Let's find out!

Host: Kris Keefer
Video: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby

  • Spencer Owens
