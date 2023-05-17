Jett’s 13th
Jett Lawrence won the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown main event finale, taking his season wins total to six and his career win total to 13. The Austrailian native stamped his 250cc career with a main event win, which also meant he was the only rider in either 250SX region this season to finish on the podium at every single round (since his brother Hunter finished sixth at the finale). Jett claimed his second career East/West Showdown win, after he claimed the 2021 finale showdown win as well. According to Davey Coombs, Jett Lawrence becomes the first rider to earn four consecutive 250cc titles in a row between AMA Motocross and Supercross.
Champion Chase
6 of 2023
Chase Sexton claimed his sixth 450SX main event win of the season—the seventh of his career—as the #23 was crowned 450SX champion.
14 fastest qualifiers*
8 heat race wins*
13 podiums*
6 wins (second to Tomac's 7)
166 laps led out of 441 total laps*+
Led races in 13 of 23 total races*+
*=class leader
+=Triple Crown races included#SXHistory #Supercross #SX2023 #SupercrossLIVE
+18.266
Sexton’s gap of +18.266 over Aaron Plessinger at the finish line of the season finale main event was the largest margin of victory throughout the 450SX Class in all of 2023. Only two other races had margins of victory over ten seconds this year:
Rd 14 | East Rutherford SX
P1: Justin Barcia | P2: Eli Tomac | Margin of victory: +14.742
Rd 15 | Nashville SX
P1: Chase Sexton | P2: Eli Tomac | Margin of victory: +14.513
#23 becomes 24th
In the 50th season of AMA Supercross, Sexton becomes only the 24th different rider to claim a premier class title.
20 Years
At the finale, Sexton will bring home the first Honda premier class title in AMA Supercross since Ricky Carmichael’s 2003 title. Honda’s last premier class title in either AMA SX or MX came in 2004, also with Carmichael, as he claimed a perfect season, winning all 24 motos aboard a four-stroke Honda.
Big Three Ride Red
Sexton claiming the 450SX title at the finale will give Honda HRC all three titles in AMA Supercross this season as he joins the 250SX Lawrence brothers. The last time a brand swept all three main SX titles in the same year was in 2007 when Kawasaki won with James Stewart (450SX), Ben Townley (East), and Ryan Villopoto (West).
Rookies of the Year
250SX: Haiden Deegan
2nd in 250SX East Region points | 183 points
Best finish: 3rd (three different times)
450SX: Colt Nichols
14th in 450SX points | 141 points
Best finish: 4th (Nashville SX)
Other Random Stuff
5th
This supercross season was the fifth consecutive season with five different riders winning a 450SX main event. The last season without five was 2018, which saw only four different riders win.
This year was the 50th season and it was the 17th time that there were exactly five different riders to win a premier class main event throughout the season, which is the most common occurrence of different winners.
Only 3
There were only three different brands to win a 250SX main event in 2023.
More History on the Hill(s)
For the third consecutive race in a row (and fourth time this season), brothers Justin & Josh Hill both finish in the top 10 in the same main event, as Justin finished a career-best third and Josh earned a season-best sixth.
Post-Race Penalty Report
We published post-race rider quotes in a separate post. Check those out here if you missed it.
