Jett’s 13th

Jett Lawrence won the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown main event finale, taking his season wins total to six and his career win total to 13. The Austrailian native stamped his 250cc career with a main event win, which also meant he was the only rider in either 250SX region this season to finish on the podium at every single round (since his brother Hunter finished sixth at the finale). Jett claimed his second career East/West Showdown win, after he claimed the 2021 finale showdown win as well. According to Davey Coombs, Jett Lawrence becomes the first rider to earn four consecutive 250cc titles in a row between AMA Motocross and Supercross.

Champion Chase

6 of 2023

Chase Sexton claimed his sixth 450SX main event win of the season—the seventh of his career—as the #23 was crowned 450SX champion.