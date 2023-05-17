Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Articles
Full Schedule
Redux: News and Notes From Salt Lake City

May 17, 2023 4:45pm
by:

Jett’s 13th

Jett Lawrence won the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown main event finale, taking his season wins total to six and his career win total to 13. The Austrailian native stamped his 250cc career with a main event win, which also meant he was the only rider in either 250SX region this season to finish on the podium at every single round (since his brother Hunter finished sixth at the finale). Jett claimed his second career East/West Showdown win, after he claimed the 2021 finale showdown win as well. According to Davey Coombs, Jett Lawrence becomes the first rider to earn four consecutive 250cc titles in a row between AMA Motocross and Supercross.

Champion Chase

6 of 2023

Chase Sexton claimed his sixth 450SX main event win of the season—the seventh of his career—as the #23 was crowned 450SX champion.

+18.266

Sexton’s gap of +18.266 over Aaron Plessinger at the finish line of the season finale main event was the largest margin of victory throughout the 450SX Class in all of 2023. Only two other races had margins of victory over ten seconds this year:

Rd 14 | East Rutherford SX
P1: Justin Barcia | P2: Eli Tomac | Margin of victory: +14.742

Rd 15 | Nashville SX
P1: Chase Sexton | P2: Eli Tomac | Margin of victory: +14.513

#23 becomes 24th  

In the 50th season of AMA Supercross, Sexton becomes only the 24th different rider to claim a premier class title.

20 Years

At the finale, Sexton will bring home the first Honda premier class title in AMA Supercross since Ricky Carmichael’s 2003 title. Honda’s last premier class title in either AMA SX or MX came in 2004, also with Carmichael, as he claimed a perfect season, winning all 24 motos aboard a four-stroke Honda.

Big Three Ride Red

Sexton claiming the 450SX title at the finale will give Honda HRC all three titles in AMA Supercross this season as he joins the 250SX Lawrence brothers. The last time a brand swept all three main SX titles in the same year was in 2007 when Kawasaki won with James Stewart (450SX), Ben Townley (East), and Ryan Villopoto (West).

Honda HRC celebrates all three championships. 
Honda HRC celebrates all three championships.  Align Media

Rookies of the Year

250SX: Haiden Deegan

2nd in 250SX East Region points | 183 points

Best finish: 3rd (three different times)

Haiden Deegan 250SX rookie of the year.
Haiden Deegan 250SX rookie of the year. Align Media

450SX: Colt Nichols

14th in 450SX points | 141 points

Best finish: 4th (Nashville SX)

Colt Nichols 450SX rookie of the year.
Colt Nichols 450SX rookie of the year. Align Media

Other Random Stuff

5th

This supercross season was the fifth consecutive season with five different riders winning a 450SX main event. The last season without five was 2018, which saw only four different riders win.

This year was the 50th season and it was the 17th time that there were exactly five different riders to win a premier class main event throughout the season, which is the most common occurrence of different winners.

  • tomac_alignmedia_sx23_daytona_092 Align Media
  • sexton_alignmedia_sx23_salt_lake_city_199__2_ Align Media
  • webb_alignmedia_sx23_tampa_073 Align Media
  • roczen_alignmedia_sx23_indianapolis_119 Align Media
  • barcia_alignmedia_sx23_east_rutherford_156__1_ Align Media

Only 3

There were only three different brands to win a 250SX main event in 2023.

More History on the Hill(s)

For the third consecutive race in a row (and fourth time this season), brothers Justin & Josh Hill both finish in the top 10 in the same main event, as Justin finished a career-best third and Josh earned a season-best sixth.

Post-Race Penalty Report

We published post-race rider quotes in a separate post. Check those out here if you missed it.

Vlogs

Haiden Deegan

﻿Kevin Moranz

Weege Show

James Stewart’s SLC SX Rewind

