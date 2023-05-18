Maxxis has a new line of tires hitting the motocross market and we were able to test out their MX-IH (Intermediate-Hard) and MX-SI (Soft-Intermediate) lines this week. Keefer Inc. Testing's Kenny Day tried out both tires at Perris Raceway during the Maxxis ride day and was pleasantly surprised. See what he had to say about them!

Host: Kenny Day

Edit: Kellen Brauer

Imagery: Adam Campbell

Also check out Axell Hodges giving the tire a heck of a test below: