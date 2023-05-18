Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Racer X Films: Maxxis MX-IH & MX-SI Tire Test

May 18, 2023 8:00am | by:

Maxxis has a new line of tires hitting the motocross market and we were able to test out their MX-IH (Intermediate-Hard) and MX-SI (Soft-Intermediate) lines this week. Keefer Inc. Testing's Kenny Day tried out both tires at Perris Raceway during the Maxxis ride day and was pleasantly surprised. See what he had to say about them!

Learn more!

Host: Kenny Day

Edit: Kellen Brauer

Imagery: Adam Campbell

Also check out Axell Hodges giving the tire a heck of a test below:

