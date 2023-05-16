Tristan Lane | 13th

“2023 SX Season ✅

What a day, I finished 5th in my heat race and knew I had a good chance at doing well in the main event.

I was half a lap away from my first top 10 and I made a small mistake and crashed in a muddy transition before the triple. Pretty heartbreaking obviously, but i’m proud to have salvaged a 13th and tied my career best from Nashville. 🤙🏼

Amazing way to cap off the season. Thanks to all of my friends, family, and sponsors that make this possible for me 🙌🏼”

Kyle Chisholm | 14th

"I started the day off not feeling very well. My Suzuki was impressive, but I just couldn't get a flow and connect the track together. Then we had rain before the heat, and I knew the start was important. I nailed the start and ended up third in the heat, which was awesome. In the main, I ripped another good start. I ran third and then settled into fifth. I was wanting to get a top-five tonight. I came up on a lapper and didn't anticipate it well enough; the lapper made a mistake in front of me, and I landed behind him and went down pretty hard. I'm bummed because we were in the top five. But it's racing, and I’m happy to finish the season healthy. The team did great all year.

Hunter Schlosser | 15th

Schlosser posted on Instagram:

“450 main on the 250! This was a goal of mine all year and I’m so happy to put it in the show and get 15th! I can’t thank everyone enough for an awesome season, lots of ups and downs but very happy we could finish strong!”

Josh Cartwright | 16th

Cartwright posted on Instagram:

“2023 450 Supercross Season ✅

I am so happy with my season this year accomplishing so many of my goals:

- 1st Place in the @pulpmx LCQ Privateer Challenge

- 12th Place, Denver Main Event, 450 Personal Best

- 1st Place, Houston 450 LCQ

- 1st Place, Seattle 450 LCQ

- 3 Top 15 Finishes in 450 Main Events

- Making 14 of 17 main events

None of this would of happened without all the great people behind me! Thank you so much to @psychic_motorsports @ewajohnson90 for hopping on board as the title sponsor this year. 🙌Huge thank you to @milesshugg for coming along with me the entire season as my mechanic.

Thank you @bubbapauli and the entire @maddpartskawasaki crew for taking care of me this year!

Of course, a huge thank you to all my amazing sponsors that helped me build this program and race this year!

Fredrik Noren | 17th

Noren posted on Instagram:

Joan Cros | 18th

Cros posted on Instagram:

“We finally got that #lcq #win 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 P18 on the main and Happy to finish the season with a good day!

Thanks again to all the @maddpartskawasaki family, my family and of course all the sponsors that make it posible🙏🏻✊🏻”

Chase Marquier | 19th

Marquier posted on Instagram:

“Man, what a season! First 450 season in the books! Extremely blessed and thankful for this opportunity. Met some goals, had some good rides, but not satisfied! I want more out of myself and im going to do just that. I don’t really have the words to say how thankful I am for everyone that was part of the @teamprmx team from the owner Julian for giving me this shot and platform to come back and race on to the mechanics to the teammates, all you guys made this year very special for me! Cheers to Sx 2023! • And a huge special thank you to @partzilla for everything they did to make this season special!”

Logan Karnow | 20th

Karnow posted on Instagram:

“Man what a wild ride of a season🍻 THANK YOU to everybody for being with me on this crazy journey, I hope I made all you guys proud❤️ Beyond excited to continue my relationship with @onlyfans into the summer🙏🏼ITS BOATINGGGG SEASON🍻🍻”

Jared Lesher | 21st

Jared Lesher posted on Instagram:

“What a way to end the season!

It took over 17 years to get another 250 2-stroke back in a 450 Supercross main event, and only 28 days for me to do it again.

Qualifying started off great, and put together some good laps, and was sitting 24th overall after Q1. With rain forecasted to come in right before Q2, we debated if it was even worth going back out if the track would be slick, no times would improve. Last minute decision, we went down to give it another shot. It started to drizzle, but I was able to put together a good lap and shave another 1/2 second off.

Just before the heat race, the skies opened up, and it was raining pretty solid while we were sitting on the gate. The track was super slick, and spots were muddy, but I got a decent start. Had some battles in the mid pack, but was only able to get up to 12th.

LCQ, I got a mid pack start, tucked to the inside going into the first rhythm section, and was able to jump the big line and make a ton of passes in the first section. Was 5th across the start/finish the first lap. Made a few passes, and got up to 2nd, and was close to passing for the lead, but ultimately wanted to play it safe. Got passed on the last lap, but I knew where I was and we took a 3rd.

We made another main on a 2-stroke!

Unfortunately in that LCQ with the slick track and mud earlier, along with the quick turnaround, the motor had a failure and lost all the coolant. The base gasket pushed out the side, and coolant was leaking everywhere (see last slide). Michael went to the wash station to clean the bike and cool it off as much as possible before the main, but after texting (Derek) he said drain it all and run it without coolant to avoid getting coolant in the cylinder. We skipped the parade lap and waited till the last minute to start the bike, and just did 1 complete lap to ensure we got paid. The bike was making terrible sounds on the ride back to the pit, she was toast.

Obviously a bummer but at the end of the day we still made another main event on the 2-stroke. What a great way to end the season!

Thank you to all my sponsors for making this all possible!”