A lot of big changes have been happening for privateer rider Devin Simonson, first off last week he got a new hair cut courtesy of Steve Matthes, in order to race the Privateer Challenge. Then in Salt Lake City he scored his best finish in 450SX. To top things off he will be packing his bags to go finish off the MXGP series. We caught up with Simonson after SLC to hear all about these exciting happenings.

Racer X: Maybe the ride of the night. Ninth place. Just kind of take me through the main event, man.

Devin Simonson: Yeah. I got a pretty good start. I’d say I was probably 12th or so, and honestly, I got a little help from a few guys. I think Kenny went out right off the start, and then I found myself in, I think I was tenth. Right on [Kevin] Moranz. Rode behind him for probably five, six, seven laps maybe. He ended up making a mistake and got a little cross-rutted and landed on some hay bales. So that moved me up to ninth, and just rode it in from there. Career best on the 450. Almost career best overall. So, I’m stoked on it, man. It was sick.

Of course, a couple guys are out, so you get some spots, but what kind of confidence boost is it to just finish in the top ten in a 450 main event? It’s got to feel good, right?

Yeah, man. It feels awesome. I don’t want to sound cocky when I say this, but I feel like I knew I had it in me, especially like you said, there were a few guys out. So that makes a big difference. It’s a big one, for sure.